



Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the country remained on high alert following violent far-right protests.

A Leeds judge has sentenced a defendant to several months in prison after he admitted posting on Facebook with the intention of inciting racial hatred during the riots that swept Britain last week.

In what is believed to be the first case dealing with social media posts linked to the riots across Britain, 28-year-old Jordan Parler was found guilty on Friday of writing a post encouraging people to attack a hotel housing refugees and asylum seekers.

According to British broadcaster Sky News, Parlour wrote in a Facebook post in early August: [the] Get out of the Britannia Hotel in Leeds.

On Saturday, Britannias Hotel managers were forced to seal off the building due to chaos in the city centre, with rocks being thrown and at least one window broken.

Last week, far-right activists in Britain attacked other hotels housing refugees across the country as far-right protests intensified across the country after false rumours spread that the stabbing deaths of three children in Southport were committed by a Muslim immigrant.

According to British media, Judge Guy Curle of Leeds Crown Court told Parlour on Friday: “You used social media to encourage others to take part in the hotel attack.

Parlor was convicted earlier this week.

The initial post got six likes, but it was sent to your 1,500 Facebook friends, and because of your lack of privacy settings, it likely went to your friends’ friends, Kearl said, adding that Parlour’s intention was to spread the message far and wide.

Before Parler's sentencing, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the case was a reminder that everyone, whether directly or indirectly involved, is guilty.

He said both social media executives and users should keep the safety and security of our communities as their top priority, and hinted at stricter enforcement going forward.

Starmer warned Britain must remain on high alert this weekend, even as recent actions by the criminal justice system have played a role in deterring further violence.

British police said on Friday that officers across the country had arrested about 600 people on suspicion of involvement in the riots that began on July 30, and that around 150 charges had been laid.

Courts across Britain have begun sentencing those convicted of involvement in the disorder, some of whom could face years in prison. About a dozen people were jailed for their involvement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, billionaire businessman Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, has criticized British police for arresting rioters.

Musk has also clashed with Starmer over the X issue, accusing the British leader of discriminatory double-crossing policing as authorities try to quell far-right riots.

