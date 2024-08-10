Royal Navy monitors Chinese warships transiting UK waters | UK News





The Royal Navy said two Chinese warships had passed through British waters under the watchful eye of British frigates during a rare transit through British waters.

HMS Richmond “closely monitored” Chinese naval task forces transiting between Britain and Russia, passing twice in three weeks.

While monitoring foreign warships is a routine operation for navies, it is far more common for the Pentagon to publicize tracking Russian vessels than vessels deployed by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (Navy).

“This frigate is a clear example of how the Royal Navy continues to protect the sovereignty of UK waters,” said Defence Minister Luke Pollard.

“Working closely with our allies to support Euro-Atlantic security is a top priority for this administration.

“I would like to thank the crew of HMS Richmond for conducting this safe and professional transfer and for all they do to keep our nation safe at home and strong abroad.”

Image: Chinese naval support ship Honghu seen from HMS Richmond. Photo: Royal Navy

British warships monitored the Chinese 7,500-ton destroyer Jiaozuo and the 23,400-ton supply ship Honghu as they traveled from the North Sea to the English Channel.

French warships and Belgian navy patrol boats also shared the task of monitoring Chinese vessels.

Commander Richard Kemp, HMS Richmond's commanding officer, said: “The Royal Navy demonstrates its commitment to maintaining maritime security vital to our NATO alliance and national interests by maintaining a visible and sustained presence.”

The two Chinese ships were originally transiting British waters on their way to St Petersburg to take part in the annual Russian Navy Day event held in late July.

They returned several weeks later. The date of their return journey was not clear in a Royal Navy statement released on Saturday.

The navy said it was unusual for Chinese vessels to transit British waters under British supervision.

The last time this happened was in 2019, when a Chinese vessel made a similar trip to attend a Russian naval event.

