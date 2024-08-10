Two men jailed for inciting hate online





As more and more people are sentenced to prison for acts of unrest and rioting, the first prison sentence has been handed down for inciting unrest on social media.

More than a dozen people were jailed on Friday for their alleged role in riots sparked by the murder of three children in Southport last month.

Among them were Tyler Kay, 26, and Jordan Parler, 28, who were sentenced to 38 months and 20 months in prison respectively for inciting racial hatred on social media.

A total of 118 people have been jailed for their alleged involvement in Britain's worst riots in a decade.

Liz Seacroft's Parler, which called on Facebook to attack hotels housing refugees and asylum seekers, became the first person to be jailed for inciting racial hatred during the riots.

He had a broken heel and was at home when he wrote the piece, which was reported to the police.

Kay was convicted after calling on social media to set fire to a hotel where refugees were staying.

The father-of-three, who pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court, denied he intended to incite racial hatred but said he “regretted” some of his posts. [him] “You look stupid.”

Judge Adrian Rucking said he was “fully aware” racial hatred would be “incited” after writing “an utterly disgusting, racist and shocking post that has no place in a civilised society”.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Richard Williams recently became the first person from Wales to be convicted and sentenced for riot-related offences.

He posted about his involvement in the riots and shared anti-immigrant memes in local Facebook groups devoted to the protests.

At Leeds Crown Court, Jordan Plain, 30, was sentenced to eight months in prison for deliberate racial harassment.

Plain, from Horsforth in Leeds, was filmed making racist gestures and shouting racist abuse.

Samir Ali and Adnan Ghafoor were also sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

Their crimes followed anti-immigration protests and counter-protests in Leeds city centre on August 3.

Both men were convicted of assault. Ali, 21, was sentenced to 20 months in prison, while Ghafur, 31, was sentenced to two years and six months after a court ruled he had breached a suspended sentence for driving.

Honourable Labour MP Ricky Jones has been charged with inciting violent disorder by speaking at a protest in London.

He was filmed addressing a crowd in Walthamstow on Wednesday, reportedly saying far-right figures should be beheaded.

Leanne Hodgson, 43, has been jailed for two years and six months for repeatedly pushing an industrial bin along a Sunderland police perimeter.

Stacey Vint, 40, who pushed a burning bin into a line of police officers in Middlesbrough, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said some 741 people have been arrested so far, of whom 302 have been charged.

After a week of rioting in cities across England and the North, relatively calm prevailed on Wednesday and Thursday nights, with anti-racism demonstrations taking place in several places.

Rioting continues in Northern Ireland, with police blaming pro-British loyalist paramilitary groups for fuelling violence night after night in Belfast.

But Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday said police would remain on “high alert” this weekend, adding that the start of the football season had “added” to the challenges facing police this weekend.

Some of the far-right rioters are believed to have links to the decades-old phenomenon of football hooliganism in Britain, which has faded since the 1980s but still sees occasional match-day violence.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said more than 6,000 public order trained officers would be on duty over the weekend.

