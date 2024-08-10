M&S to be the first UK high street to sell panties that can be worn with a stoma | Marks & Spencer





Marks & Spencer has long been the go-to place for British women to buy their knickers, and this month it’s becoming an even more popular option for women. The retailer is the first high street store to sell knickers designed to be worn with a stoma bag.

Available in select stores and online starting this weekend, these panties have an internal pocket to hold one or more stoma to help prevent leaks, and the high-waisted fit and wide waistband provide support. A three-pack costs $18, making them a significant savings over the typical $14-a-pair range of panties sold at specialty stores.

But these aren’t just practical. Like other panties sold by this retailer, the design comes in a variety of cuts, including high-waisted Brazilians and full briefs, and comes in a variety of colors with lace panels. They can also be purchased with a matching bra, something that has been difficult for women with stoma to obtain until now.

The idea was first suggested by M&S employee Jiggy Sohi, who based it on her own experience of having a stoma. She said she had known for years that there was a real gap in the market and last year gained the confidence to do something about it.

The panties were tried and tested by Sohi and over 20 women during the development process. M&S also worked with Colostomy UK to gain insight from experts. Soozie Jenkinson, M&S lingerie design director, said the biggest challenge was combining comfort and style. She said working with a group of women who use stoma bags to design this particular pair of panties really showed her how life-changing a good pair of underwear can be.

There are 200,000 people living with a stoma in the UK, but it’s not a topic that’s often discussed in the mainstream media. But that’s changing. Former Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson revealed she had one in April, and other influencers have followed suit, including model Jess Grossman and Holly April, who goes by the handle @stomababe on Instagram.

Fashion influencer Lucy Jane has spoken openly to her followers about owning a Stoma bag. She says the most striking thing about the M&S range is the visibility it brings.

It's so alienating now. You can't even buy underwear from a high street retailer because it's so different. It's a very small change, but it's something that young women can go into somewhere and say, oh, this is for me, it's something I've never seen before.

Jane is going to buy panties for her grandmother who has been living with a colostomy for over 50 years. We will be amazed at how they compare to what she used to wear.

