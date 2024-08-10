Olivia Reeves wins first US weightlifting gold medal since 2000





Olivia Reeves won the United States' first Olympic gold medal in weightlifting in 24 years at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Reeves lifted 117 kg (390 pounds) in the snatch and 145 kg (320 pounds) in the clean and jerk for a total of 262 kg, beating Colombia's Mari Leivis Sanchez by five kilos in the 71 kg category. Angie Dajomes of Ecuador took bronze.

Keanu Reeves, of Hixson, Tennessee, appeared calm during the competition but later said she felt nervous. She said she wanted to treat the Olympics like any other event, “and I was more nervous than anyone else, so it didn't really work out.”

American Olivia Reeves competes in the women's 71kg weightlifting event during the Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris, on August 9, 2024. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

At the medal ceremony, Keanu Reeves wiped away tears and took deep breaths as the American anthem played.

“I’ve heard the national anthem before. I’ve been on the podium before,” she said. “But it’s the Olympics, and it hasn’t sunk in yet that I’m here, that I’m an Olympic champion. I’m not sure yet, but I’m trying to get used to it.”

Reeves chose heavier starting weights than his opponents in both parts of the competition and landed his first five lifts. His only failure came on a 150kg clean and jerk attempt with the gold medal already won.

Gold medalist Olivia Reeves, center, of the United States, silver medalist Mari Leivis Sanchez of Colombia, left, and bronze medalist Angie Paola Palacios Dajomes of Ecuador pose on the podium after the women's 71 kilogram weightlifting event during the Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris, on August 9, 2024. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

The United States' last Olympic gold medal in weightlifting was in Sydney in 2000, when Tara Nott won the women's lightweight division. It was the first time women's weightlifting was on the Olympic program.

“I hope this can inspire all the young girls who want to do this. I think being a representative in this sport means a lot, and I'm proud to have this role,” said Keanu Reeves.

Reeves' gold follows a historic bronze for Hampton Morris on Wednesday, the first Olympic medal of any kind for an American weightlifter since the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Earlier, Bulgarian Karlos Nasar won Olympic weightlifting gold and broke two world records just over a year after a hotel sink fell on him and severed his left Achilles tendon.

Nasar was showering the night before an awards show in May 2023 when he grabbed some shampoo and pulled on it, knocking the sink off the wall and onto himself. After undergoing emergency surgery and missing six months, he returned to weightlifting in December and set the world record in the clean and jerk, which he surpassed in that event.

“I believed and imagined coming here after the accident and winning the Olympic title,” Nasar said through an interpreter. “It was very difficult because I couldn't move for months. But I have a very strong strength to achieve it.”

Nasar, 21, from Paris, lifted 180 kilos (397 pounds) in the snatch and a world-record 224 kilos (494 pounds) in the clean and jerk to win the men's 89-kilogram division in his Olympic debut with a score of 404 – also a world record.

“This place is very special in my life,” Nasar said. “I was born here and I was an Olympic champion here.”

Asked about an incident involving a long police chase two years ago, Nasar declined to discuss it but said: “It wasn't the only incident in the last two years for me. … But I've definitely grown a lot in those two years.”

Yeison Lopez of Colombia won silver and Antonino Pizzolato of Italy took bronze.

The event, which featured the 81- and 96-kilogram weight classes as part of a reduction in weight classes starting in Tokyo 2021, was not for the faint-hearted, with several lifters falling to the ground due to pain during the competition. Egypt's Karim Abokahla caught his right biceps on two consecutive lifts and required several minutes of medical attention for an injury that knocked him out midway through the event.

