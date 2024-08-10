US releases $3.5 billion to Israel to buy US weapons and military equipment, months after Congress approved it





CNN —

The United States is set to provide Israel with $3.5 billion to buy American weapons and military equipment, releasing the money months after it was approved by Congress as tensions continue to rise between Israel and Iran, multiple officials familiar with the matter tell CNN.

The State Department informed lawmakers Thursday night that the Biden administration intends to release billions of dollars in foreign military funding to Israel, one of the sources said. The money comes from the $14.1 billion supplemental funding bill for Israel that passed Congress in April, the sources said.

This funding is essentially money that Israel can use to purchase advanced weapons systems and other equipment from the United States through the Foreign Military Financing program.

Sources told CNN that it was not unusual for money for these programs to take time to be released. But the funds were released this week as Israel and the region as a whole braced for an attack by Iran and/or Hezbollah following Israel's assassinations of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in Tehran and Beirut earlier this month.

Israel will not immediately receive $3.5 billion in U.S.-made weapons. The funding is intended to allow Israel to acquire systems that are currently under construction and are unlikely to be delivered for several years. The additional funding also allocated billions of dollars in equipment that the Pentagon can take from its own stockpiles and ship directly to Israel in much shorter time frames.

U.S. diplomats and the Biden administration have also pushed for peace efforts in the region in recent weeks amid the looming threat of retaliatory strikes against Israel.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi for the second time in a week, according to a State Department readout of their call Friday, about efforts to calm tensions in the region.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister Safadi discussed the joint statement by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar calling for an immediate ceasefire to provide relief to Palestinians in Gaza as well as the hostages and their families, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in the statement.

CNN's Michael Conte contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/09/politics/us-releases-billions-israel-weapons-military-equipment/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos