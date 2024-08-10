USA upset by Netherlands, misses out on women's water polo medal





August 10, 2024, 7:48 a.m. ET

Sabrina van der Sloot scored with less than a second left and the Netherlands upset the United States 11-10 for bronze in women's water polo on Saturday, denying the Americans a medal for the first time at the Olympics.

Van der Sloot's winner capped an incredible comeback by the Dutch, who trailed 9-6 in the final quarter but scored five goals to topple the three-time champions at Paris La Défense Arena.

The Netherlands won their first medal in 16 years, after beating the Americans 9-8 for gold in the 2008 final in Beijing.

“I'm a little shocked,” U.S. forward Maddie Musselman said. “It shows the importance of staying in the moment, and we weren't able to take advantage of that today.”

Editor's Choice

1 Related

The United States has finished on the medal podium at every Olympic Games since the women's event debuted at the Sydney Games in 2000.

U.S. coach Adam Krikorian said he felt “sadness” for his team but was incredibly proud of them.

“They worked hard today. They did everything they could,” he said. “The Netherlands were clearly the better team today. … This is going to hurt for a while.”

The most ardent supporter and sponsor of the American team, Flavor Flav, the rapper and founding member of Public Enemy, consoled the team on social media.

I love my girls, and I'm so proud of them. We've introduced water polo to a new audience and we've just started… We're headed to LA28.

FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 10, 2024

Van der Sloot led the Netherlands to victory with six goals from seven shots and two in the final quarter.

With the score tied at 10-10, the Dutch staff called a timeout with eight seconds left after causing a turnover.

In possession after the restart, Van der Sloot faced a crowded American goal before bursting forward and unleashing a rocket that bounced off the water and beat American goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson inside the right post.

“I thought they were going to attack me because I had already scored five balls,” Van der Sloot said of the final sequence. “So yeah, I thought, ‘Well, if you don’t attack me, I’m going to shoot,’ and it was amazing that it went in.”

With 0.7 seconds left, the United States had just enough time for one last attempt, but Johnson's long-range effort was easily blocked in front of the cage.

“We talked about learning from our mistakes and getting better,” U.S. captain Maggie Steffens said. “And I feel like today we struggled to continually learn from our mistakes. We gave up some really easy goals on the counterattack and we didn't force the Netherlands to score some tough goals when we were up by three points.”

Krikorian’s future as coach was one of the biggest questions on the U.S. program after the Paris Games. Jamie Davis will take over as CEO of USA Water Polo on Oct. 1, so a decision on the coaching front is unlikely for several months.

Krikorian openly wondered, after his fourth place in Paris, whether it was not time for a change.

“There are times when I think new leadership might be a good thing,” he said. “I’ve been doing this a long time, so your message sometimes gets a little stale.”

Spain beat Australia 11-9 in the gold medal match.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/40804924/us-stunned-dutch-miss-women-water-polo-medal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos