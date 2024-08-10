USA's medal streak ends with loss to Netherlands in women's water polo bronze medal match





Sabrina van der Sloot scored a match-best six goals in Saturday's bronze medal match at the women's water polo tournament. None were more important than her final goal.

The score was tied 10-10 and the Netherlands called a timeout with nine seconds left. Coming back from the locker room, van der Sloot got the ball in the middle of the pool and didn't even pass it. She swam to the center about five yards from the goal and fired a shot past U.S. goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson to give her team the lead with one second left.

“I thought they were going to attack me because I had already scored five goals, but they didn't,” van der Sloot said after the game. “So I thought, 'If you don't attack me, I'm going to shoot.' And it was unbelievable that it went in. I saw this little hole. It was unbelievable.”

The United States' only hope was a throw from the middle of the pool, but it was saved when the Dutch players jumped into the water to celebrate the 11-10 victory that gave their country its first women's water polo medal since 2008.

The United States led by as many as four points several times throughout the game and took a 10-7 lead with four minutes remaining.

The Dutch were the most prolific women's water polo team in Paris, entering Saturday's bronze medal match with 88 goals in six previous matches.

On Saturday, the United States lost its second straight match, leaving Paris without a medal for the first time in its history. The Americans won the bronze medal after losing to Australia on penalties in the semifinals.

The United States appeared to have control of the game for three and a half quarters Saturday, leading 3-2 at the end of the first quarter and 7-3 at halftime.

Just before the end of the third quarter, Ryann Neushul missed a penalty shot that could have extended the U.S. lead to four points. From there, the momentum seemed to shift.

Early in the fourth quarter, van der Sloot earned his only penalty shot and scored his fifth goal of seven in total for his team.

On their next five possessions, the Americans stopped two shots, turned over two possessions and missed one shot. Jenna Flynn finally got her team back on the scoreboard with a goal to extend the lead to three points, but the Netherlands responded with goals from Vivan Sevenich on two consecutive possessions to get within one with 3:14 left.

The Americans took a timeout with two minutes left and executed the play perfectly, setting up Maddie Musselman in an open position on the three-yard line. But her shot was stopped by Dutch goalkeeper Laura Aarts, and the Netherlands swam back to the pool and scored again on the next possession to tie the score at 10.

“We didn’t handle it very well. It’s a big moment, and it felt a little too big at times, to be honest,” U.S. coach Adam Krikorian said of the fourth quarter. “In these big games, sometimes it’s about who can play with grit and just be able to execute toward the end of the game. Obviously, they did a much better job of that.”

Flynn, Neushul and Musselman all scored two goals each to lead the United States

The American team leaves Paris with an overall score of 4-3 and a fourth place.

The bronze medal is only the second medal ever won by the Dutch in women's water polo. It is also the team's second podium finish this year after winning the European Championship in January.

“This team is incredible. I’ve never played on a team like this. All the girls are very open and we have a very strong emotional connection,” van der Sloot said. “We’re not afraid to share our fears. Everyone always wants to help each other and we’re really nice people. It’s just incredible to be part of this team.”

I love my girls, and I'm so proud of them. We've introduced water polo to a new audience and we've just started… We're headed to LA28.

