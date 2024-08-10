Thousands of anti-racism protesters demonstrate outside Reform UK headquarters





Thousands of anti-racism protesters gathered outside Reform UK headquarters to criticise Nigel Farage's “dangerous rhetoric”.

About 5,000 people took part in an anti-racism protest in central London on Saturday in response to the far-right riots that have rocked Britain in recent weeks.

Protesters chanted in support of refugees outside a building in Victoria, central London, before marching through Whitehall to Trafalgar Square where they heard speeches from activists.

Samira Ali, one of the march's speakers, said organisers had chosen Reform UK's headquarters as the starting point for the protest because of Farage's stance on immigration.

She said: We were protesting outside Reform UK against Nigel Farage and his dangerous investigation.

The constant rhetoric of stopping the boats, the rhetoric that immigration is the problem, the rhetoric that refugees and Muslims are to be condemned by society. This is all rhetoric that has been repeated in far-right riots. It has created the toxic atmosphere that the far-right has been able to create.”

Thousands of anti-racism protesters have gathered in Whitehall to show support for refugees and reject the far-right violence that has hit Britain in recent days.

The anti-racism group Stand Up to Racism announced Saturday as a “national day of protest” in “every town and city” in response to anti-immigrant protests planned earlier this week.

Police attended the march, but officers said no arrests were made and some people moved on.

Across the UK

About 15,000 people have taken part in an anti-racism rally in Belfast following a week of unrest and disorder. The protest began in Writers Square and moved towards City Hall where speeches were being made.

Hundreds of anti-racism protesters rallied in Edinburgh and Glasgow after violent unrest broke out elsewhere in the UK.

Protesters wave Palestinian flags in Cardiff on Saturday. Source: PA

Protesters carried signs and banners with slogans such as “No to racism” and “Refugees welcome: stop the far right.”

There was a similarly sized protest outside Birmingham's bullring, with a small presence of West Midlands Police.

Amid rumours of more far-right protests on Saturday, several large groups have gathered in Liverpool, Bristol and Brighton to counter them.

An anxious week

Police have stepped up security in some areas in preparation for a repeat of the scenes that shocked the country following riots that have rocked Britain in recent weeks.

Northumbria Police used a number of unlawful powers on Saturday ahead of planned protests in the area, including in Newcastle.

Merseyside Police said two more people had been charged in connection with violence in Southport and Liverpool on Saturday, bringing the total number of people charged to 24.

Police officers in Newcastle ahead of far-right protests. Source: PA

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urged police to remain “on the highest alert” as he chaired an emergency Cobra meeting on Thursday following violence on Britain's streets.

Violent unrest has spread across the country after three girls were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport last week.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Agiar, nine, were fatally stabbed to death after a man with a knife entered their dance class on Hart Street, Southport.

A chair was thrown at a police officer during an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, last weekend. Source: PA

Across the UK, individuals involved in violent incidents have been given prison sentences and community service orders.

The move is seen as a stern warning to potential criminals and comes after a week of unrest that has left communities rocked by acts of criminal damage and assault.

The King expressed his heartfelt gratitude to police for restoring order after speaking to Sir Keir Starmer and police chiefs following a week of rioting across Britain.

