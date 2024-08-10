U.S. Women's Soccer Team Wins 5th Gold Medal, Beats Brazil 1-0 at Paris Olympics : NPR





Mallory Swanson celebrates her goal against Brazil during the gold medal match between Brazil and the United States on Saturday at the Paris Olympics. Julian Finney/Getty Images

. Julian Finney/Getty Images

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more on the Games, check out our latest news stories.

PARIS The U.S. women's soccer team is golden again.

The United States beat Brazil in the gold medal match of the women's soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics. Saturday's 1-0 victory gives the Americans their fifth Olympic gold medal.

It's a turnaround for the U.S. team, which hasn't won an Olympic gold medal since London 2012. The United States was eliminated in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio Games and had to settle for bronze three years ago in Tokyo.

The United States won every game at these Olympics and never trailed. They did, however, have some close games. The Americans had to go to overtime in two dramatic 1-0 games to defeat Japan in the quarterfinals and Germany in the semifinals.

The title was won thanks to the arrival of a new coach, Emma Hayes, and a revamped squad. The team was transformed by a trio of young players: Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson.

The match remained scoreless until the 57th minute, when Swanson, playing in his 100th game for the United States, scored, giving the United States the lead.

Swanson is the oldest member of the Americans' powerhouse trio at 26. She was an alternate on the 2019 team that won the Women's World Cup in France but was not selected for the 2021 Olympics. Then, in 2023, she tore her left patellar tendon just months before the Women's World Cup and faced a lengthy recovery.

Brazilian superstar Marta (right), competing in her sixth Olympic Games, controls the ball against American Casey Krueger during the women's gold medal match. The United States beat Brazil 1-0. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images .

. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The match was also to mark Brazilian superstar Marta's final stint with her country's international team. She is competing in her sixth Olympics and has said it is time to pass the team on to the next generation.

Marta was not in the starting eleven, but came on in the 61st minute.

Brazil wins the silver medal and Germany receives the bronze after beating Spain in the third-place match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/08/10/g-s1-16464/us-womens-soccer-team-uswnt-brazil-gold-paris-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos