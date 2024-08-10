Reform UK, Tracking personal user information without consent | Reform UK





Hidden tracking tools on the Reform UK website harvested personal browsing data from millions of people, often without their consent, and shared it with Facebook for targeted advertising.

An Observer investigation has found that details of the activities of visitors to Nigel Farage's anti-immigrant party website were collected by a digital surveillance tool known as MetaPixel.

The tracker, which was activated in the run-up to the election and again last week, was automatically triggered when loading the Reform site, regardless of whether the person consented to it. It then sent a package of data to Meta, Facebook’s parent company, detailing which web pages were viewed and when, and which buttons were pressed.

In some cases, sensitive information that could reveal political beliefs was included, such as details of people accessing forms to become members of Reform UK, linked to their unique Facebook user ID.

Data collected from Meta pixels may be fed into the company’s advertising systems and used for Meta’s own purposes, as well as by advertisers such as Reform to retarget customers with personalized ads.

Screenshot of a Meta pixel used in real time on the Reform UK website without consent. Photo: Reform UK/Social Media

It is unclear exactly how many people’s data was shared with Meta, but Reform said around 1.1 million people visited the website in the month to July 15. The tracking tool had been in use for at least two years, according to web archives. The party removed the tool last week after being asked for comment. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is investigating the incident.

The findings raise questions about transparency and digital oversight following a historic election result in which Reform UK won 14% of the vote and elected five MPs.

Metapixels and similar trackers are widely used by political parties and other organizations to collect data for analytics and marketing purposes, but using them without active and clear consent is illegal.

Data that can reveal a person’s political beliefs are classified as a special category and are subject to stricter protection under the law, as their misuse could pose a serious risk to a person’s fundamental rights and freedoms.

Reform UK claims to prioritise privacy and resist surveillance, and pledges in its manifesto to create a British Bill of Rights that protects citizens’ freedoms. It states: Our data and privacy must be protected; surveillance of the public must be limited, and those who monitor us must be held accountable.

But Observers tests, reviewed by independent experts, found that metapixels extracted information before consent was obtained and did not follow the rules even if the user clicked to opt out.

Mark Richards, a software engineer and online privacy expert, said the tracking raised ethical questions. He said people who visit the Reforms website for research risk being misclassified as being interested in the party. Meanwhile, people who click on links to become members are revealing sensitive political information about who they are and what they believe, and they may not want to share that information.

Reform UK has stated that they are committed to protecting the privacy of visitors to their website. The reason for the inclusion of tracking tools is that Reforms sites are built using templates, and their goal is to better understand how visitors interact with their website. This website also uses third-party tools to manage cookie consent.

A party spokesperson said any issues with MetaPixel were more likely a mistake than a conspiracy. They added: We are currently reviewing our procedures to ensure that the use of these tools is transparent and compliant with all relevant regulations.

In the past, there was a practice of delivering polarizing ads only to certain groups of voters and hiding them from others by using browsing information collected through tracking tools such as metapixels, known as dark advertising.

During this year’s election campaign, Reform invested heavily in digital messaging, spending around $100,000 on Facebook advertising between May and July. One ad showed people queuing outside a GP clinic and read: “Immigration doesn’t work.” Another warned that there would be one migrant a minute under Labour or the Conservatives.

According to Facebook’s transparency records, some ads were targeted at custom audiences. But Reform said the targeting was not informed by anything other than what we were told in the room and the media pulse, and that the data collected through the meta pixel was not used to influence political advertising or voting behavior.

Meta declined to comment on specifics, including how the data sent to Reform UK was used, or whether it took steps to prevent information provided without consent being used for targeting.

A spokesperson for the tech giant that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp said it was the responsibility of advertisers to get the necessary permissions to collect and share data, and that transmitting sensitive information was prohibited.

The ICO said it was looking into the reforms’ use of tracking pixels as part of a wider review into the data protection harms caused by the use of online tracking technologies. A spokesperson said: “Too often these tools lack accountability, lack transparency and have deceptive designs for how they use people’s personal data.

