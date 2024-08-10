U.S. women's soccer team beats Brazil 1-0 to win gold medal at Paris Olympics





The United States women's soccer team is golden again after beating Brazil in a highly anticipated final match at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

A goal from Mallory Swanson, who was playing her 100th match for the United States, in the 57th minute made the difference between the two rivals.

Mallory Swanson of the United States celebrates her goal against Brazil in the second half during the women's gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

The United States was undefeated heading into the match, but Brazil created the best chances early. Brazilian forward Ludmila was alone in front of goal in the second minute, but her shot fell straight into the arms of goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Brazil thought they had a goal when Ludmila appeared to score in the 16th minute, but the goal was quickly ruled out for offside.

In added time, Naeher performed some heroics to preserve the victory, notably stopping a header from Adriana with one hand.

The defeat is another blow to Brazil and its iconic star Marta. The six-time world player of the year, who announced earlier this year that she would retire after this year's Games, has never won a Women's World Cup or an Olympic Games. The 38-year-old first stepped on the Olympic turf 20 years ago, at the 2004 Games in Athens.

To reach the final, both teams had to fight their way through a field of highly competitive rivals. In total, twelve nations have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The United States and Brazil moved to the top of the standings after beating Germany and Spain respectively in the semi-finals earlier this week.

The Americans won 1-0 Tuesday in a hard-fought battle against Germany. Forward Sophia Smith scored the winner in the first 15 minutes of extra time after an assist from teammate Mallory Swanson.

“I'm really proud of us for finding a way to get the win in these last few games,” Smith said after Tuesday's game. Smith will turn 24 on Aug. 10, the day of the gold-medal game.

Brazil's Marta walks onto the court in the second half of the women's gold medal match against the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

Brazil faced Olympic-unbeaten Spain in the semi-finals on Tuesday, but the South American team defied the odds by beating the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup champions 4-2.

The U.S. women's team is now the most decorated team at the Olympics with five gold medals. The Americans have beaten Brazil twice in the Olympic final, in 2004 and 2008. The last time the U.S. women's team won gold was at the London Games in 2012.

Germany won the women's final in 2016 in Rio and Canada won gold in 2021 in Tokyo.

Actor Tom Cruise celebrates victory in the gold medal match between Team Brazil and Team USA. Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Tom Cruise, former US star Megan Rapinoe and former NBA star Sue Bird were among those in the crowd at the Parc des Princes.

This is the third victory for the United States against Brazil in an Olympic final. The Americans had already beaten the Brazilians in 2004 in Athens and four years later in Beijing.

