Reform UK offices targeted in anti-racism protests





Reform UK's offices in central London were targeted by activists as part of a wider anti-racism protest on Saturday.

More than 3,000 protesters, backed by drummers, chanted and held banners in front of the party's headquarters in the heart of the capital. Six police officers stood guard, with reinforcements stationed nearby.

Samira Ali, national organiser of Stand Up To Racism, addressed the crowd and said: We are here today to send a message to Nigel Farage and Reform UK. We think he is fanning the flames of bigotry and Islamophobia.

We have drawn a line in the sand. There will be no more fascists on the streets. Anti-racists are the majority.

A man was briefly dragged out of the march by police.

In a statement posted on Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police said: “Footage has been shared online showing an incident involving a GB News camera crew and protesters in Whitehall in the early hours of this morning.”

It is important that the media can report freely, including on protests, without being harassed, abused or threatened.

Footage released shows one protester putting his hand on the lens of a GB News camera crew in an attempt to block their reporting.

As he does so, a man working as the cameraman's security intervenes and pushes him away.

Police moved quickly to prevent further escalation. No claims were made at the time and the two sides went their separate ways. As GB News confirmed, they do not want to escalate the matter any further.

Police said no arrests have been made yet.

Stand Up To Racism has organised dozens of protests across the country, including in Leicester, Oxford, Southampton, Yeovil, Colchester, Nottingham, Hull and Norwich.

Hundreds of people gathered in Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens, holding placards reading “Granny is love not hate” and “Racists not welcome”.

The crowd chanted: “Grieving families are suffering. We are against the violence being carried out in their name,” referring to the killings of three children at a dance studio in Southport on July 29.

