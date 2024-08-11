U.S. Women, Men Win Double Gold Medals in Olympic 4x400m RelayExBulletin





Americans Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabrielle Thomas and Alexis Holmes (left) celebrate winning gold in the women's 4x400m relay final at the Stade de France on Saturday. Patrick Smith/Getty Images .

PARIS A team of American stars won the 4 x 400m relay on Saturday, crushing the Olympic gold medal by more than four seconds.

“The United States has so much depth,” team member Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said.

“We have real quarter horses, really,” Shamier Little said.

McLaughlin-Levrone, Little, Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes ran what at times felt like a separate test race, with silver medallists Netherlands and bronze medallists Great Britain battling for second and third.

The Americans managed to pass the baton smoothly, but they also simply got the better of the other women, opening up dominant gaps. Holmes, who ran the final stretch to the finish, waved the baton in the air and smiled broadly as she crossed the line.

This is the eighth consecutive time that the Americans have won gold in this Olympic event.

Minutes earlier, the Americans held off a stiff challenge from Botswana in the men's 4x400m relay final in front of a cheering crowd at the Stade de France to win Olympic gold.

American Rai Benjamin crosses the finish line first to win gold in the men's 4x400m relay final on Saturday. Botswana won silver and Great Britain took bronze. Patrick Smith/Getty Images .

The men's team took a commanding lead after the second leg. But Botswana continued to close the gap, and in the end the American runners finished just a tenth of a second ahead.

“We were pushed to the limit. Botswana did a great job,” said US Open's Vernon Norwood.

American Rai Benjamin finished the men's race in a tense race with Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, who won gold in the men's 200 meters final on Thursday.

The United States' performance was strong enough to win the gold medal and set a new Olympic record in the event. Botswana took silver and Great Britain bronze.

“It was a really tough race,” Tebogo said. “I had to chase him and close the gap. But I didn’t manage it.”

Quincy Wilson, a 16-year-old high school student from Maryland who has emerged as a teen phenomenon this year, did not compete in the finals but did compete in an earlier qualifying round and will share the gold.

