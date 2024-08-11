USA beats Brazil 1-0 to win Olympic gold in women's soccer





The United States women's national soccer team won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, beating Brazil 1-0 in Saturday's final. The result returns the U.S. team to the top of the women's game with its fifth Olympic gold medal and first women's gold medal since the 2012 London Games.

The first half was evenly matched, with both teams creating numerous scoring opportunities. The American team had one of its best chances midway through the first 45 minutes, when striker Mallory Swanson saw her shot blocked at the near post by Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena.

Brazil, meanwhile, had several chances to score the decisive goal, including a kick from striker Ludmila that was ruled offside and a sensational save from American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher to keep out a point-blank shot from Brazil's Gabi Portilho in the final minutes of the first half.

But the United States broke through in the second half when Swanson, who only 16 months ago suffered a torn patellar tendon that required three surgeries, made a perfectly timed run into the box and beat the Brazilian goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute.

The United States was led by veteran goalkeeper Naeher, who made four crucial saves, including a quick right-handed save in the 94th minute when Brazil's Adriana was disallowed in the final minutes.

This was the 41st meeting between the two teams in international competition. Their fierce battles shaped a rivalry that tested both teams to the limit. But the United States ultimately won the final thanks to key plays by Naeher and Mallory at the right time, despite Brazil controlling possession throughout the match and having many shots on target.

For Team USA coach Emma Hayes, who is originally from England, winning gold is special because of her personal connection to America.

“I come from a place where you want players to have fun, and I played for a club for 12 years where I had a lot of success, but I was desperate to do good for this country and I'm so humbled, because it's not every day you win a gold medal,” Hayes told NBC Sports. “I love America. That's what made me, and I always say that. That's what made me.

Hayes joined the U.S. women's team from English club Chelsea in May. She quickly transformed the Americans into a force that saw them battle through a fierce opening group that included Germany and Australia before beating Japan and Germany in the quarterfinals and semifinals en route to the gold medal game against Brazil.

Saturday's final also marked the end of an era in women's football. Brazilian forward Marta played her final game on the international stage, ending a successful career that saw her win the FIFA Women's Player of the Year award six times, score the most goals of all time at the World Cup and hold the Brazilian record for most goals scored in women's competitions.

The US women's team congratulated Marta on her career by posting on X, a legend and one of our fiercest competitors in sports. Respect.

