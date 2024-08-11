Curry, U.S. Men's Basketball Team Beat France, Wembanyama For Olympic GoldExBulletin





LeBron James dunks during the gold medal basketball game between France and the United States at the Paris Olympics on Saturday. The United States beat France to win its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal, extending a long streak of international dominance. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

PARIS With a 98-87 victory over France in the Olympic title game, the U.S. men's basketball team won the gold medal, extending one of the most dominant streaks in international sports.

It's Team USA's fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal and 17th in Olympic history. And it may be the most impressive yet, as international basketball has become more competitive than ever.

France's opponent in the final was 20-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama and a half-dozen other current and former NBA players. France put up a fierce battle against the Americans, refusing to be put away until the final buzzer. After trailing by 14 points in the third quarter, France managed to claw back to within one possession with just under three minutes left on a Wembanyama deflection.

Then, two days after coming to the rescue of Team USA in a tough semifinal against Serbia, future Hall of Famer Steph Curry once again came out on top in the final minutes of the game to hold off France. Curry hit four three-pointers in the final three minutes of the game, the last of them a foolish throw over the outstretched arms of Wembanyama.

His teammates couldn't believe their eyes when the ball went in, giving the United States an insurmountable nine-point lead with just 35 seconds left. “You just marvel at his talent,” LeBron James said. “I've seen him before, in different uniforms. It's good to be on his side.” (“I impressed myself with that one, for sure,” Curry added later.)

Steph Curry celebrates his triple basket during the game between the United States and France. The United States beat the host country 98-87 to win their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

In total, 10 U.S. players scored, including four in double figures; Curry led the way with 24 points. “He put on a show down the stretch, it was unbelievable to see,” U.S. coach Steve Kerr said.

The result is a repeat of the last Olympic final in Tokyo in 2021. That day, the United States beat France 87-82 to win gold. But that 2021 gold medal came after a group-stage loss to France earlier in the tournament, the U.S. team's only loss at the Olympics in two decades.

This year, the United States brought some heavyweights to Paris, including three players who were named NBA MVPs in Curry, James and Kevin Durant and seven players with Olympic experience, the most Olympic veterans the team has featured in decades.

The biggest test of Team USA's winning streak came in the semifinal against Serbia, which ultimately won the bronze medal. With three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic at the helm, Serbia led from midway through the first quarter until less than three minutes left in the game.

It was a major test of strength, and the United States passed. After that, Saturday's final seemed easier. “This is a great moment for American basketball. We came together. We stayed balanced no matter what,” James said.

In its defeat, France relied mainly on two players: Wembanyama, the 2.23m tall pivot who was unanimously voted NBA Rookie of the Year in May, and Guerschon Yabusele, a former Boston Celtics player. Together, they scored 46 of France's 87 points.

Wembanyama, also competing in his first Olympics, said after the match that he could only now rejoice in France's performance in winning the silver medal. “I'm going to absorb all this now, that we are here at the Olympics. It's an Olympic medal, after all. We don't know when it could happen again,” he said.

Victor Wembanyama (right) reacts during the gold medal game between France and the United States. He scored 26 points in his team's 98-87 loss. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images .

The French crowd did not hesitate to shout “Allez les bleus” and to boo Joel Embiid, the Cameroonian NBA All-Star who last year rebuffed the advances of the French national team. As he does every time he touches the ball, he was booed.

“I loved it. I enjoyed it. It was fun. It’s love,” Embiid said. “And it feels good to win.”

Since 1992, when the Olympics first allowed active professional players to participate, the United States has won a gold medal at every Olympics except 2004, when Argentina won gold and the United States settled for bronze.

But international competition has improved dramatically since 1992, when the “Dream Team” won its games by an average of 44 points.

This could be the last Olympics for the NBA stars of the 2010s. Durant, who at 35 has now scored more points in Olympic history than any other basketball player, couldn't say whether he might compete in the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles. James, who is 39, said after the game that this Olympics would likely be his last.

The title match between the American powerhouse and the Olympic host nation ended up as one of the hottest tickets at the Olympics, with VIPs and celebrities filling the stands: French President Emmanuel Macron, American Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, former NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Scottie Pippen, French swimming star Lon Marchand, retired American football star Megan Rapinoe, five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird and TV host Jimmy Fallon.

