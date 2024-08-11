US Election 2024: Harris leads Trump in three key states, new poll finds | US Election 2024 News





A poll shows Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has the edge over her Republican rival in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has a lead over Republican rival Donald Trump in three key states that will be crucial in the upcoming US election, a new poll shows.

The New York Times/Siena College poll released Saturday showed Harris with 50 percent support among voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, compared to 46 percent for Trump in each state.

The findings come just weeks after Harris launched her campaign for the White House following U.S. President Joe Biden's decision last month to drop out of the race due to concerns about her age and ability to serve another term.

Since Harris officially launched her campaign, the vice president has won strong support from key segments of the Democratic Party base, including young voters and people of color, as well as donors and key Democratic lawmakers.

His decision this week to name Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as his vice presidential running mate also sparked a new wave of enthusiasm for the Democratic ticket.

But the Biden administration's staunch support for Israel amid the Gaza war continues to be a point of criticism, particularly in Michigan, a key swing state that is home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the United States.

At a rally in Detroit this week, Harris pushed back a group of protesters who interrupted her speech to demand an end to the war.

“You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win, say so. If you don’t, I’ll do the talking,” she told protesters, drawing widespread criticism from Palestinian rights advocates and other progressives.

But days later, at a rally in Arizona on Friday, Harris changed her tune when faced with renewed protests against Gaza.

“The president and I are working day and night to reach a ceasefire agreement and repatriate the hostages. I respect your voices, but we are here to talk about the race for the 2024 elections,” she said.

Human rights advocates have urged Harris to break with Biden's staunch support for Israel, calling on her to end arms shipments to the U.S. ally in the Gaza war, among other measures.

Since entering the race, Harris has also faced a barrage of attacks from Trump, the former president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee, and his running mate, JD Vance.

Asked Thursday how he had changed his approach to the new challenge from Harris, Trump insisted he had not.

In a question-and-answer session with reporters that lasted more than an hour, Trump claimed that Harris and Walz were weak candidates who were already falling in the polls.

Even so, he lamented that he would not be able to face Biden in the election, suggesting that the president was the victim of an unconstitutional plot to oust him from the top of the Democratic ticket.

The Trump campaign called the Harris-Walz campaign an American nightmare, and the former president personally attacked Harris' intelligence and race.

“She doesn't give any press conferences,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “She doesn't know how to give a press conference. She's not smart enough to give a press conference.”

