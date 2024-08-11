Paris Olympics, Day 15: USA wins gold in men's basketball and women's soccer, and adds 3 gold medals in athletics





PARIS (AP) — The United States won gold in men's basketball and women's soccer and picked up three other gold medals on a huge night of track and field action Saturday at the Paris Olympics.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points to help Team USA beat France 98-87 at Bercy Arena for its fifth straight gold medal and 17th overall. France got 26 points from star Victor Wembanyama, but it wasn't enough to give the host nation its first gold medal in the sport.

The United States had to rally to beat Serbia 95-91 in a thrilling semifinal. In the final, Curry hit four three-pointers in the final three minutes. When he made the final one, which made it 96-87 with 35 seconds left, he put his hands to the side of his face in a sleepy gesture.

“I think we're probably the only team in the world that the fans are ashamed of if they win a silver medal,” U.S. coach Steve Kerr said. “That's the pressure we're under. But our players, and you saw Steph, they love the pressure. They love the atmosphere and they've been fantastic.”

Kevin Durant, who became the first four-time men's gold medalist in Olympic basketball history, added 15 points and LeBron James scored 14. As the final seconds ticked down, James raised his fist before embracing Durant.

It was the fourth Olympic silver medal for France, which finished runner-up to the Americans in 1948, 2000 and 2020. Wembanyama, named this year's NBA rookie of the year, cried as the United States celebrated. Durant later hugged him and the two talked for a few minutes.

Earlier Saturday, the U.S. women's soccer team beat Brazil 1-0 on a second-half goal from Mallory Swanson to win its fifth Olympic gold medal and first since 2012 in London.

After Swanson gave the Americans the lead, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher secured the victory with a one-handed save on Adriana's header in added time at the Parc des Princes.

“We’ve grown so much,” said Swanson, who was making her 100th national team appearance. “And it’s really cool for me to see that. We’ve grown on and off the field. And you keep hearing that we’re playing with joy. We’re having so much fun and I’m so happy.”

On the final night of events at the Stade de France, the United States won both 4×400 relays and Masai Russell won gold in the 100-meter hurdles in a photo finish.

The United States won 34 track medals at the Paris Games, the most medals the United States has won in a non-boycotted Olympics since the early 20th century, when there were more events and fewer countries. The 14 gold medals represent the most victories in a non-boycotted Olympics since Bob Beamon, Tommie Smith and John Carlos led the United States to 15 victories in 1968.

US relay teams take gold

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas led the Americans to a 4.23-second victory in the women's 4×400 relay.

The 400 hurdles and 200-meter gold medalists took control of the second and third legs for the United States, giving a 30-meter lead to Alexis Holmes, who did not lose any ground.

The United States finished in 3 minutes and 15.27 seconds, just 0.1 seconds off the world record.

The Americans won gold in the same race, in a much closer finish, about 15 minutes earlier.

Rai Benjamin held off Letsile Tebogo in the final leg to give the men an Olympic record. Benjamin added the Olympic title to the one he won the previous day in the 400 metres hurdles and prevented Tebogo, the 200 metres champion, from giving Botswana another victory over the Americans.

It was Tebogo, the 21-year-old sprinting sensation, who stole the show and gold for the United States in the 200 meters on Thursday, relegating Kenny Bednarek to silver and Noah Lyles, who tested positive for COVID-19, to bronze.

The American quartet of Christopher Bailey, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon and Benjamin completed the four laps in 2 minutes, 54.43 seconds, nearly a second slower than the U.S. 4×400 team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. And Saturday's time was just 0.14 seconds off the world record set by the United States in 1993.

Team USA has always dominated 4×4, Bailey said, and we just wanted to continue that momentum.

Russell wins hurdles race in photo finish

In the hurdles, Masia Russell beat Cyrena Samba-Mayela, whose silver medal is the first of any colour for France in an Olympic athletics competition.

In a very tight race on the straight, Russell finished in 12.33 seconds but had to wait 15 seconds to learn she had beaten the Frenchwoman by 0.01.

Defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, representing Puerto Rico, was 0.02 seconds behind bronze in front of a cheering crowd that included French President Emmanuel Macron and Mick Jagger.

No cheer was louder than that of Samba-Mayela, who ended a shutout for the host nation.

“I want to celebrate with the French public because they supported me and pushed me throughout these Olympic Games,” Samba-Mayela said.

Lin Yu-ting wins boxing gold

Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting won a gold medal in the women's featherweight division on Saturday night, following Imane Khelif's lead the day before with a brilliant response to the intense scrutiny both fighters face in the ring and around the world over misconceptions about their femininity.

Lin beat Poland's Julia Szeremeta 5-0 in the final at Roland Garros, capping her four-fight unbeaten run in Paris by ensuring Taiwan's first Olympic boxing medal was gold.

“I feel incredibly good,” Lin said after his fourth consecutive 5-0 win. “I want to thank everyone who supported me, as well as my team and everyone in Taiwan. They gave me strength.”

On Friday, Khelif won Algeria's first women's boxing medal with a decisive victory in her own final, beating Yang Liu of China.

Both boxers persevered through an avalanche of criticism and ill-founded speculation about their gender at the Paris tournament to deliver the best performances of their boxing careers. Lin won all four of her fights 5-0, although she didn't win every round on every judges' card like Khelif did.

Kos' gold puts her in LPGA Hall of Fame

Lydia Ko has completed her Olympic medal collection with the most valuable of all, a gold medal that puts the 27-year-old New Zealander in the LPGA Hall of Fame.

“I knew the next 18 holes were going to be some of the most important of my life,” Ko said. “I knew I would never find myself in that situation.

Ko took a five-shot lead over the final nine holes of Le Golf National as his closest pursuers all collapsed, and had to hold on until the very end. With his lead reduced to one shot, Ko rolled in a 7-foot birdie putt for a score of 7-under par and a two-shot victory.

Ko won silver in Rio de Janeiro. She won bronze in Tokyo. The missing medal proved more valuable than its weight in gold. The victory brought her career total to 27 points for the LPGA Hall of Fame, one of the strictest criteria for a shrine.

China sweeps diving gold medals

Cao Yuan defended his men's 10m platform title to give China an unprecedented sweep of diving gold medals at the Paris Games.

The Big Red Machine won all eight gold medals at the Olympic Aquatics Centre, most of them in landslide victories.

That wasn't the case in the final diving event of the Games. With teammate Yang Hao having an uncharacteristically bad day and Japan's Rikuto Tamai keeping the pressure on until a failed dive in the penultimate round, the burden of completing the big jump fell squarely on Cao's frail shoulders.

“I have confidence in myself,” Cao said through an interpreter. “I have very, very confidence in myself.”

