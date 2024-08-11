Everything you need to know





The rumors began swirling earlier this week. In the midst of the press campaign for the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel It Ends With Us , a cautionary tale of domestic violence and romantic drama, fans began to notice that something was amiss. The film’s director and co-star, Justin Baldoni (who optioned Hoover’s book in 2019 and is also an executive producer on the project), has been doing numerous solo interviews. Blake Lively, the film’s other lead star, has been making out with her castmates and Hoover, raving about how great everyone is… except that director she also made out with onscreen, Baldoni. The main cast members don’t follow Baldoni on Instagram — and neither does Hoover — though he does follow some of them.

By the end of the film's New York premiere on August 6, at which Baldoni took no photos with the cast or Hoover, and did not introduce the film with them, the Internet rumors had turned to cries of “It Ends With Us is embroiled in behind-the-scenes drama. And we need to find out what it is.”

Online sleuths have sprung into action. TikTok and X users have posted in-depth investigations, combing through photos, body language, and interview clips. So far, they haven’t found anything concrete. But here’s what we know so far:

It Ends With Us follows the romance between florist Lily Blossom Bloom (Blake Lively) and neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni), who meet on a Boston rooftop and fall in love. But when Lily's old high school sweetheart Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar) enters the picture, her relationship with Ryle spirals downward. Lily struggles to break through generational patterns of trauma, while also grappling with her own abuse.

The press tour kicked off with the release of the film’s trailer in May. Lively gave joint interviews with other cast members, including Sklenar, Isabela Ferrer (who plays a young Lily) and Jenny Slate (the best friend). She fielded hard-hitting questions about her character-inspired floral wardrobe and her friendship with Taylor Swift (whose song “My Tears Ricochet” is used in the film). Baldoni gave at least one brief TV interview with Hoover that month, where they stood arm-in-arm and he gushed about Lively. (“She could have chemistry with a rock, she’s so talented,” Baldoni says, which is obviously a compliment but also an acknowledgement that their chemistry is fake!)

In June, Lively appeared with Sklenar, Ferrer and Hoover at a surprise screening of the film at a book festival outside Dallas. Baldoni was not in attendance — though he was reportedly recently hospitalized with an infection.

Then, in early August, all hell broke loose. First, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lively, Sklenar, Ferrer, Slate, and Alex Neustaedter (who plays young Atlas) are unfollowing Baldoni on Instagram. Hoover, who personally suggested Baldoni star in the film and is featured in his timeline, also unfollows the film's director.

During interviews at the film's premiere, things took a strange turn. When asked what it was like to have Baldoni as both the film's director and a scene partner, Slate sidestepped the question, rambling for 30 seconds about how intense the experience was and how she wished she had only one job. OK.

When Lively revealed in a red carpet interview with E! News that her husband Ryan Reynolds, who officially had nothing to do with the film, had written “the iconic rooftop scene,” it set off a storm. Perhaps there had been creative differences between Lively and Baldoni, before or after she brought her husband on board? (In the interview, Lively characterized the intervention as routine and benign, saying of Reynolds, “He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his victories, his celebrations, are mine, and mine are his.” Reps for Lively and Baldoni did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment on the matter.)

As for Baldoni, asked by Entertainment Tonight at the event whether he would be willing to “double down” on an adaptation of It Starts With Us , Hoover’s novel’s sequel to It Ends With Us , he politely — and tellingly — backed down. “I think there are better people for the role,” Baldoni said. “I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think.” Many interpreted that response as another hint that he and his co-star had been battling for control of the project at one point.

Two days after the film's New York premiere, The Hollywood Reporter cited two unnamed sources who reportedly confirmed such a fight between the two lead stars, saying that competing cuts of the film had been made in post-production.

Beyond the fevered speculation about internal conflict, It Ends With Us has not been without controversy. Both the book and the film — or at least the film’s marketing campaign — have been criticized for glossing over the seriousness of domestic violence in favor of a saccharine romance. (Baldoni, a self-described feminist who went viral for a 2017 TED Talk about redefining masculinity, told ET at the premiere that he hopes the film will have an impact on women who have been affected by domestic violence, saying, “Maybe she sees herself on that screen and she walks out of the room and chooses something different for herself, which is why I made the movie.”) But fans seem undeterred. Hoover's book spent 132 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list despite criticism, and the film, which opened Friday, is expected to gross at least $40 million this opening weekend.

Is the feud talk fueling some of this buzz? Probably. Will we ever find out what really happened behind the scenes? Only time will tell.

