The U.S. men's basketball team aims for gold at the 2024 Olympics on Saturday. How to watch on TV and streaming – NBC Chicago





Note: Saturday's game between Team USA and France is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CST.

A gold medal was within reach for the United States in men's basketball on Saturday as the Americans looked to secure a victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics — in what is shaping up to be an epic showdown.

After beating Serbia 95-91 in a convincing semifinal, the U.S. men's team faces France for gold in a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics final three years ago. Stephen Curry scored 36 points, the second-most in U.S. men's Olympic history, in the semifinal victory for the U.S., Joel Embiid savored boos from the French and scored 19 points, LeBron James had his second career Olympic triple-double (every other player in men's Olympic basketball history, combined, has two) and Durant hit a huge shot with 34 seconds left to help hold off Serbia.

NBA superstars Curry, Durant and James will lead the team in its quest for a fifth consecutive gold medal.

I mean, that's what everybody wants, right? said American guard Devin Booker. It's going to be fun.

American guard Stephen Curry added: “I know it's going to be a battle. That's what it has to be if you're trying to win a gold medal.”

Steph Curry previews Team USA's gold medal game against home team France at the Paris Olympics.

The French, led by phenom Victor Wembanyama, are seeking their first gold medal after settling for silver at the 1948, 2000 and 2020 Olympics, losing the final to the Americans each time. France topped world champion Germany 73-69 to advance to Saturday's final. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CST.

James could also win the third gold medal of his Olympic career Saturday night, when the United States plays France for the title in Paris. If that happens, he will become the third male player to have at least three gold medals; Kevin Durant would set a record four gold medals if the United States wins, and James would tie Carmelo Anthony for second on the all-time list with three Olympic titles.

“We know why we're here,” said James, who was one of the flag bearers along with tennis star Coco Gauff, tasked with leading the United States into the opening ceremony.

The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CST. You can watch it live on NBC 5 or stream it here.]

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

