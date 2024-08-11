The justice system that stands up to the challenge of the UK riots, despite the Tories’ terrible legacy | Shabana Mahmood





On Thursday, I met the Prime Minister at the mosque in Solihull. We met a community that was rebellious, but we also met a community that had spent the last week in fear. I know their fear, because I felt it. I know what it feels like to be afraid for your family and friends, and to feel like you are no longer safe in your own community because of who you are and the colour of your skin.

To those who participated in last week's shameful violence, this government's message is clear: if you break the law, you will feel the full force of it.

The police have tried to bring order to our streets in the face of unconscionable violence, and more than 100 have been injured in the line of duty. We owe them a debt of gratitude. Their bravery will not be forgotten.

As Chief Justice and Attorney General, I was responsible for the response of the criminal justice system, working closely with partners across the country, including prosecutors on call across the country, to swiftly prosecute these thugs and hooligans.

This also includes an independent judiciary that has ensured that justice is served swiftly and truthfully. We have seen criminals sentenced to years in prison in a week. Where they go, more will follow. There are currently over 100 people in our prisons who are sentenced to imprisonment awaiting trial or sentencing.

In such times, justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done. We must show that every action has a reaction. Crime must inevitably lead to punishment.

The speed of the courts was essential. Judges handed down sentences within days of arrest. They even decided to broadcast the sentencing speeches live from Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday and Leeds Crown Court on Friday. I wholeheartedly welcome this decision. They serve as a lesson to those who are tempted to return to violence. Justice will find you. You will feel the full force of the law.

Within the Department of Justice, we moved quickly to ensure that there was a prison waiting for every person who was taken into custody by the courts. As a result, we had over 500 prisons, and our staff worked day and night.

The justice system has shown that it can meet this challenge. If crime and disorder continue, we will continue to deliver justice until the last criminal is locked up in one of our prisons.

Hundreds of anti-racism protesters marched in Birmingham last week. Photo: Anadolu/Getty Images

But we should make no mistake: meeting this challenge within the legal system we inherited from the Conservatives has become more difficult.

Their failure has resulted in record Crown Court backlogs, overcrowding in our prisons and the release of prisoners whose sentences are not severely violent or sexual in nature weeks or months early.

The effects of these turbulent times will be felt for months and years to come. They make rebuilding our justice system more difficult.

It is also a sobering warning of how much worse things could have been had this government not acted quickly a few weeks ago to address the crisis in our criminal justice system before it was too late.

The scale of the challenge before us must not weaken our resolve. In the darkness of recent days, I have taken heart from the many moments across the country that have shown the true face of Britain.

Some people tried to divide, while others tried to ease tensions. Some tried to destroy, while others tried to rebuild what had been torn down. I think particularly of the people of Southport, a town that had been traumatized. After the far-right mob that had descended upon the town had fled, ordinary people came forward and rebuilt the walls of their local mosque using the very same bricks that had been thrown through the windows just hours after it had collapsed.

On Thursday in Solihull, the Prime Minister and I heard stories of fear, but also found hope in the resilience of those who came to us to speak. As we begin to tackle the great challenges facing our country, particularly those within our justice system, I am determined to draw inspiration from this dark and chaotic time as we come to an end.

Until then, if anyone dares to forget, the message from this government and the entire criminal justice system is clear: If you incite fear or engage in violence, the full force of the law will be applied to you. Justice will be served.

Shabana Mahmood, MP, is the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Justice.

