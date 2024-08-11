'I can't do this anymore': US Women's Amateur top seed drops semi-final with injury





Maria Jose Marins' quest to become the first medalist to win the U.S. Women's Amateur in 16 years came to a painful end Saturday morning at Southern Hills.

Marin, a sophomore from Arkansas and Columbia, was forced to drop her semifinal match against 15-year-old Asterisk Talley because of an apparent left leg injury. Marin trailed by one hole after 14 holes when she withdrew.

Marin first showed signs of injury when she fell to the ground shortly after hitting her second shot on the par-5 13th hole. She received medical treatment, including a bandage on her left knee, before continuing to play. She tied the hole with a bogey, but required further surgery on her knee on the next tee box. Photos show Marin lying on a bench and holding a towel over her face as medical staff tended to her.

She won another tie, but eventually conceded the match a hole later after slicing her tee shot behind a tree.

“It spread out more than I expected and it hurt a lot,” Marin said. “Like something wasn’t broken, but like something was wrong. I just fell to the ground and couldn’t move. It’s obviously painful because I wanted to be in the final so bad. And after getting to that point, I knew I was capable of doing better. But I looked at my dad.” [and caddie] and he just told me I couldn't. I couldn't do this anymore. And he said, “Okay, take care of yourself.”

Maria Jose Marin receives medical attention for an on-course injury during the semifinals of the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Amanda Blumenherst remains the most recent U.S. Women's Amateur champion to also lift the Robert Cox Trophy, becoming the seventh to do so in 2008.

Talley advanced to the 36-hole final, which is scheduled to start Saturday afternoon and end Sunday morning due to weather conditions. She will face fellow high school senior Rianne Malixi of the Philippines, who beat Talley last month, 8-7, in the U.S. Girls Junior Championship match. Malixi beat Arkansas Sailors teammate Kendall Todd in the other semifinal, 1 up, after never leading in the match before winning the 18th hole.

