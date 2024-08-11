There is no excuse: the UK riots were a violent racism fuelled by populism | David Olusoga





Perhaps unhelpfully, we use the term race riots to describe two very different phenomena, each with its own dark history. In the 1980s, it was the term given to uprisings in black communities in Liverpool, Bristol, Leeds, London and elsewhere: outbreaks of lawlessness and violence, often in response to racial targeting by police: harassment that exacerbated existing disadvantage and deepened disillusionment, particularly among the younger generation of British natives.

But a very different series of events with a much longer history have also been defined as race riots: the deadly riots in Liverpool, Cardiff, Glasgow, London, Salford, Newport, Barry, Hull and South Shields in 1919, as well as the recurrence of riots in Liverpool in 1948 and the riots in Nottingham and Notting Hill in London in 1958.

In both cases, the rioters were white men. The grudge that drove them onto the streets was that there were non-white people in their city. We must now add the summer of 2024 to the list of riots that were essentially organized violence against minority communities. Those of us who grew up in the 1980s amidst rampant racism have in recent years begun to believe that our memories of being beaten in the streets or being besieged in our homes belong firmly to a 20th-century Britain that we have long since left behind. Now another generation of Britons from minority communities have their own traumatic memories to deal with.

There were horrific attacks on refugee camps, but most of those targeted by the mobs were British citizens.

Understanding the long and ugly history of Britain’s second-generation race riots might have helped some journalists and commentators who have tried to explain the causes of the wave of violence and looting we just witnessed last week. The first category error many media outlets made was to describe the riots as protests. That mistake later caused them trouble. Editors adopted an increasingly unworkable position of double-crossing, convinced that they needed to look for deeper social causes behind the violence. The kind of race riots Britain experienced in 1919, 1948 and 1958 always had the same motivations: racism and nationalism.

As brave reporting gives way to poor analysis, one fundamental reality is repeatedly overlooked. While there have been horrific attacks on hotels housing refugees, most of those targeted by the rioters were British citizens, members of communities with a history dating back three generations or more. When the Rotherham mob attacked the hotel, the racial slur spray-painted on its walls was the P-word, and it was not aimed at refugees, but at the existing British Muslim community.

Riots are not protests, and there is a difference between motivation and excuse. As many have said, the 2024 riots were not motivated by legitimate grievances about poverty, lack of investment, and the collapse of basic services, all of which were exacerbated by mass immigration. Those who were attacked in the streets, those who had to defend their places of worship or homes, were the rioters’ neighbors. They live in the same town and suffer the same consequences of poverty and lack of investment.

People living in Gateshead, the place I grew up, which ranks 47th out of 317 local authorities in England, have no shortage of completely legitimate grievances. But this is true regardless of race or religion. Britain in 2024 will be, in some ways, the most unequal society in Europe. Real wages have not increased since 2008, and the lowest-income households in Britain are 20% poorer than the lowest-income households in France. But that grim reality is not the result of terrified asylum seekers huddled in hotels, but of long-term political choices.

The ideological fanaticism of the Thatcher government limited the ability of local authorities to use the income generated from the sale of social housing to build new properties, the ideological impoverishment of local authorities by the Cameron-Osborne government, and the self-inflicted wounds of Brexit are all factors that have contributed to the shocking lack of access to basic resources such as social housing, doctors’ appointments and dental surgeries. Immigration is one of the few tools we have to improve access to health services rather than making things worse. Building the millions of homes that are needed will also require skilled immigrants.

To reduce violence against British Muslims, Black Britons and asylum seekers to legitimate grievances is to fall into one of the most toxic and deliberately divisive falsehoods in the populist handbook: the myth that class and race are diametrically opposed, and that non-white people have no class identity. In this distorted worldview, the real working class is the white working class, and the hardships they face are not the result of political choices that affect everyone, regardless of ethnicity, colour or faith, but of elites prioritising the needs of minority communities as if those minorities were not themselves working class. Boris Johnson’s disastrous government has pushed that falsehood at every opportunity.

But the defining characteristic of the populist right, both in politicians and in their tabloid and online allies, is their absolute, ironclad, unwavering refusal to take responsibility for the consequences of their actions. They have always fled the wreckage of Brexit, built on an economic fairy tale, pointing the finger at others when their most cherished political project has destroyed British trade, shattered the economy, and, as predicted and forewarned, damaged our international reputation. Now, eight years later, they are determined to avoid responsibility for the long-term consequences of their short-term electoral strategy.

A country where for three years a prime minister has used ethnic and racial slurs against Muslim women and African children, where newspaper columnists have been allowed to call asylum seekers vermin, and where these same newspapers have continued to deliberately confuse the separate issues of immigration and asylum – such a country will sooner or later face the consequences.

Like Brexit, the consequences of populism and the culture wars were predicted and warned. Among the Cassandras whose prophecies were ignored is former Conservative Party co-chair Baroness Saida Warsi. Three years ago, she warned that dog whistles would win votes but destroy the country. Last week, Warsi was even more vocal in her criticism of her former colleagues, as was former anti-extremism tsar Sarah Khan. They and others have condemned the way the previous government poisoned political debate and normalised Islamophobia, while simultaneously ignoring warnings about the growing danger of far-right extremism.

Skip newsletter promotions

Analysis and opinion on the week's news and culture from top Observer writers.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising, and externally funded content. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After the newsletter promotion

They are not trying to address inequality, they are trying to target people who will never be accepted as British.

While those who tried to give the rioters and their crimes a coherent political meaning spoke out loud, others were dead silent. As figures like Warsi took to TV and podcast studios, the politicians who were most vocal when it came to fomenting division and fighting culture wars disappeared. Kemi Badenochs withdrew from the airwaves so completely that even other Conservatives called her disappearance a submarine strategy.

The profound injustice and stark regional inequality that is wrongly seen as the motive of the rioters must be addressed urgently and clearly. But that reality is not directly related to the actions of those who burned down libraries and counselling centres, looted liquor from a wrecked Sainsbury’s and stoned Filipino nurses on their way to work in NHS hospitals.

Far-right groups, organised online and increasingly inspired and connected by similar groups in the US and Europe, are not motivated by such concerns. But they always try to exploit them. The far-right already has an agenda. They have always done so. It is so disconnected from reason that it hardly changes over time. Behind the curtains of the dark web, in their shady chat rooms and Telegram forums, their true motivations are revealed. They are not trying to solve inequality, but to target people who will never be accepted as British.

In doing so, they, and those caught up in the chaos they are fomenting, are seeking to tear apart the country they so absurdly claim to be patriotic.

David Olusoga is a historian and broadcaster.

Do you have any comments on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 250 words for publication, please email [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/aug/10/there-can-be-no-excuses-the-uk-riots-were-violent-racism-fomented-by-populism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos