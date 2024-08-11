Weather: Heavy rain warnings issued for much of UK after soaring temperatures | UK News





Severe weather warnings for thunderstorms have been issued for much of the UK after temperatures soared this weekend.

A yellow warning was issued for northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday, with forecasters warning that the storm could cause damage or disruption to buildings.

The weather service said “flash flooding” could block roads and there is a “small chance of power outages”.

The warning for northern England and Scotland will be in effect from 2am on Monday until 1pm that day, while the warning for Northern Ireland will be in effect from midnight until 7am.

Hot weather is expected across much of the UK this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach up to 33 degrees.

The heat is a partial fallout from Storm Debbie, which slammed into the southern United States earlier this week.

Tropical climates strengthen the jet stream, the core of the strong winds in the atmosphere that significantly influence the UK's weather, and cause the jet stream to flow along the Atlantic.

Meteorologists say this will cause hot air to rush into the UK this weekend and early next week.

“High temperatures could reach the mid to low 30s Celsius across the southeast on Monday,” the weather agency said.

Temperatures are expected to return to average on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather agency said the rising temperatures are not considered a heat wave because temperatures must exceed a certain threshold for three consecutive days to meet the criteria.

