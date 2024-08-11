Israeli attack on Gaza school renews calls for US to end support for Israel | Israeli-Palestinian conflict news





A deadly Israeli attack on a school in Gaza has renewed calls for the United States to end its unwavering support for Israel, including arms transfers that human rights advocates say fuel atrocities in the Palestinian enclave.

Gaza's civil defense agency said more than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded Saturday when Israel launched an attack on al-Tabin school in Gaza City.

The United States and its allies claim a ceasefire is near. But all Palestinians see is more death, displacement and despair. The genocide continues, James Zogby, co-founder and president of the Arab American Institute, wrote on social media.

It is time to put an end to this charade. Israel wants neither peace nor a ceasefire. Why do we continue to send weapons to Israel?

On Saturday morning, CNN reporter Allegra Goodwin said in a message on X that the American news network had confirmed that a US-made GBU-39 small-diameter bomb was used in the deadly Israeli attack on the al-Tabin school. Al Jazeera could not immediately verify this information.

The attack comes as US President Joe Biden has been under public pressure for months to cut off weapons supplies to Israel as part of its war on Gaza, which has killed more than 39,700 Palestinians since early October.

Israel receives at least $3.8 billion in U.S. military aid annually, and Biden approved an additional $14 billion in aid to the U.S. ally earlier this year.

Human rights groups have also documented Israel's use of U.S.-made weapons in serious violation of international humanitarian and human rights law, and in a manner inconsistent with U.S. law and policy during the war.

But a U.S. State Department spokesman said Friday that Washington would send an additional $3.5 billion to Israel to buy U.S.-made weapons and military equipment.

Torn into pieces

The attack on the Gaza City school, which was sheltering thousands of displaced people, also comes amid renewed pressure from the United States, Qatar and Egypt to get Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire deal.

But experts say continued Israeli attacks in Gaza risk derailing those efforts, with some accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to sabotage any possible deal to end the war.

The attack on the Gaza City school was described by paramedics and others at the scene as horrific, with bodies torn to pieces.

Al Jazeeras' Hind Khoudary, reporting from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, said Palestinians sheltering inside the school compound were praying when Israeli forces targeted them with at least three airstrikes.

The civil defense team said it was able to recover 100 bodies, but it says more bodies are still trapped. Most of the bodies are so disfigured that they are unable to recognize the Palestinians, Khoudary said.

Survivors of the attack say it was one of the worst days they have experienced since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has claimed, without any evidence, that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters were operating from the school, a claim Hamas rejects.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement Saturday that far too many civilians continued to be killed and injured and called for a ceasefire and a deal on the hostages.

Echoing Israel's claims without providing evidence, he added: “We know that Hamas uses schools as places of assembly and operation, but we have also repeatedly and consistently stated that Israel must take steps to minimize harm to civilians.”

Same day @SecBlinken orders new arms sales to Israel, @idf bombs Gaza City school, killing 100. Victims in pieces. Pavlovian conditioning for a ferocious military. https://t.co/BWEtIxQOl7

Sarah Leah Whitson (@sarahleah1) August 10, 2024

No more bomb deliveries

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the United States to end its blind support. [for Israel] leading to the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians, including children, women and the elderly.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement that US arms transfers to Israel made him directly responsible for the massacre. [at al-Tabin school] and for the continuation of the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip for the tenth consecutive month, as reported by the Wafa news agency.

Human rights advocates in the United States have also renewed pressure for the Biden administration to end its arms transfers to Israel following the school attack.

Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of the US advocacy group Democracy for the Arab World Now, criticized arms sales as Pavlovian conditioning for a savage military.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a civil rights organization for Muslims in the United States, also said the attack on Gaza City deserved a serious response from the Biden administration.

If President Biden cares about human life, he will respond to this act of state terrorism by immediately stopping the flow of weapons to the Israeli government and forcing Netanyahu to accept the ceasefire deal he continues to sabotage, CAIR wrote on X.

Israel must no longer be asked to investigate itself. It must no longer send bombs. This US-backed genocide must stop immediately.

Former Israeli government adviser Daniel Levy also told Al Jazeera on Saturday that the US' $3.5 billion military funding plan for Israel demonstrated the US administration's dishonesty and duplicity.

Levy said Washington had shown humiliating weakness by declaring that Biden had gotten really angry during a recent call with Netanyahu but then handed the Israeli prime minister an additional $3.5 billion in arms funding.

You have to understand that it’s not just a question of weakness. It’s also a question of ideological alignment. The U.S. government is the guarantor of the axis of Zionist extremism, Levy said. They may not like some of the details, but that’s what they support.

