Thousands take part in anti-racism rally, far right backs down DW 10 August 2024





Anti-racism protests took place across Britain on Saturday in response to a series of riots in several cities blamed on the far right.

Two weeks ago, a stabbing murder of three young girls in northwest England sparked days of chaos after false information spread online that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker.

What happened on Saturday?

Large crowds of anti-racism protesters gathered in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Manchester and several other towns and cities in Britain for the second time in a week, but by late afternoon there were fears that violent clashes with anti-immigrant agitators would not materialise.

In London, hundreds gathered outside the offices of Brexit architect Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party and marched on parliament. Farage and other far-right figures have been accused of inciting the riots with their anti-immigration rhetoric.

In the northeastern English city of Newcastle, shopkeepers closed their doors on Saturday afternoon amid expectations of far-right protests.

A small number of anti-immigrant protesters gathered at the city's famous Big Market. Police said social media posts boasting of large crowds were fake.

A much larger anti-racism protest took place nearby, but both gatherings were broken up by police after they were ordered to disperse. Fourteen people were arrested.

Far-right riots have led to numerous anti-racism demonstrations in several cities in Britain. Image: Alberto Pezzali/AP/dpa/picture alliance Anti-racism rallies in Scotland and Northern Ireland

Hundreds of anti-racism protesters rallied outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh and in George Square in Glasgow.

In Belfast, Northern Ireland, more than 15,000 people took part in an anti-racism rally, many holding placards with pro-immigrant messages.

A petrol bomb was thrown at a mosque in a town east of Belfast early on Saturday morning, but it did not detonate. Police said the incident was being treated as racially motivated.

No spillover into soccer matches

The new season of England's football league system, below the Premier League, began on Saturday, with some cities experiencing disruption.

British authorities have raised concerns that some far-right groups have links to England's decades-old football hooligan scene, with police across the country working together to ensure “all relevant information” is shared ahead of the match.

In some places, supporters chanted the name of anti-Islam agitator Tommy Robinson, who has been accused of fanning the flames with his constant posts on social media.

More than 80,000 fans watched Manchester City beat Manchester United on penalties in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium, and the match was chaotic.

Several people were also arrested on Saturday for their roles in the previous riots. Many others are expected to appear in court and face possible jail time.

A hotel at a refugee camp in Rotherham, northern England, is set ablaze during riots. Photograph: Hollie Adams/REUTERS How the UK riots unfolded

The violence has escalated since a stabbing attack in the north-west city of Southport on July 29 that left three young girls dead and several others injured.

Far-right commentators have spread false information that the 17-year-old male suspect detained in connection with the knife attack was a Muslim asylum seeker who was born in Wales.

More than a dozen cities across England and Belfast have been rocked by riots for days, with groups of rioters attacking mosques, hotels, police, vehicles and other sites linked to immigration.

More than 700 people have been arrested, and many more have been jailed for years in an effort to curb the violence.

mm/rmt(AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

