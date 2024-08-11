Americans win eighth consecutive gold medal in basketball





Two-time WNBA champion A'ja Wilson scored 21 points as the United States survived a surprisingly close game against host France, winning 67-66 to capture its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal in women's basketball on Sunday.

The Americans' last Olympic defeat came in 1992, when they failed to win gold. The Americans had won 60 straight at Bercy Arena on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, the Americans were 15.5-point favorites, even with a capacity crowd filling the gymnasium to the chants of “Allez les bleus.”

Despite this, the French proved to be a formidable opponent, challenging the Americans with such vigor that they nearly ended the women's gold medal streak. The Americans struggled to control the ball and committed 19 turnovers while being cold from three-point range, shooting just 17 percent from three.

A fourth-quarter surge from Kahleah Cooper finally appeared to give the U.S. the lead, and a crucial shot from Wilson gave the U.S. a slim lead with just under two minutes left.

But the French, attracted by the enthusiasm of their local public, did not want to leave.

Even after Breanna Stewart blocked a desperate three-point try by Marine Fauthoux and Wilson and Kelsey Plum both hit free throws, former Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams hit a decisive three-pointer, sending the French back into contention.

But after France fouled and Cooper hit both free throws, a last-minute shot from Williams wasn't enough. His foot was above the 3-point line, meaning the basket wasn't going to tie the game when the buzzer sounded.

Williams, who led her team with 19 points, was inconsolable after the heartbreaking loss as her teammates helped her leave the Bercy Arena.

Wilson, a six-time WNBA All-Star, emerged as Team USA's anchor and most versatile player, with 21 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

“The dynasty we’ve built here at USA Basketball has been incredible,” Wilson said in a postgame interview. “We’ve believed in each other, and that’s what makes us so successful.”

WNBA veteran Diana Taurasi, who did not play in the final, became the first athlete in Olympic history to win six gold medals in any team sport, surpassing former U.S. teammate Sue Bird.

For the first time in Olympic history, the men's and women's basketball finals were played between the same nations. As in the men's final on Saturday, host France put up a fierce battle. Nevertheless, Team USA maintained its international dominance in basketball.

David K. Li reported from Paris and Susan Baek from New York.

