U.S. Women's Basketball Team Wins Eighth Consecutive Olympic Gold MedalExBulletin





A'Ja Wilson #9 of Team USA shoots between Valeriane Ayayi (left) and Janelle Salaun of Team France during the women's gold medal match on Sunday at the Paris Olympics. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images .

. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more on the Games, check out our latest news stories.

PARIS It wasn't great basketball. But it didn't have to be. It was just enough.

Led by A'Ja Wilson, who scored 21 points, the U.S. women's team beat France 67-66 on Sunday to become the first basketball team in Olympic history to win eight consecutive gold medals. The U.S. has now won 61 straight games at the Summer Games since 1992.

The win didn't come with the ease with which this team usually plays, as the Americans were tested repeatedly by a tenacious French team and a huge pro-French crowd at Bercy Arena. They were treated to a breathtaking moment when French star Gabby Williams hit a long-range shot at the buzzer. But the shot was ruled a two-pointer, not a three-pointer, giving the United States the win by one point.

“It was a little ugly. But no matter what happens, good or bad, we just want to come out on top, and we did, and we're going home with this gold medal,” Breanna Stewart told reporters afterward.

Kahleah Copper #7 of Team USA goes up to score a basket during the women's gold medal game between France and the United States on Sunday. Pool/Getty Images .

. Pool/Getty Images

The first half of the game was incredibly disjointed, with the United States seemingly unable to find any offensive rhythm against a very physical French defense. France briefly took the lead, 25-23, just before halftime, but the United States fought back and managed to equalize just before the buzzer, making the score 25-25 at halftime.

When play resumed, the United States did not score for more than three minutes. At one point, they trailed by ten points.

“We struggled to find our identity, which was to play, transition and score,” said Cheryl Reeve, the U.S. women’s basketball coach. “We were the two best defensive teams in the tournament, and we both showed it. It was ugly, but it was ugly for a reason. We both made it difficult for each other.”

Guard Jackie Young, who was a key scorer for Team USA in the quarterfinals and semifinals, was fouled in the fourth quarter. But not before the U.S. rallied behind key 3-pointers and free throws from Kelsey Plum.

It was the first time France had appeared in the Olympic basketball final since the 2012 Games in London, when the United States beat France by 36 points. With Sunday's loss, France won the silver medal and Australia won bronze by beating Belgium in the third-place game.

France's Marine Fauthoux reacts after making a three-pointer during the women's basketball gold medal game between the United States and hosts France. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Brittney Griner, who was competing internationally for the first time since being released in a prisoner swap with Russia 20 months ago, said her emotions were everywhere during the medal ceremony after her victory.

“I was on the podium, the flag was raised, as soon as the anthem started, the tears started streaming down my face,” Griner said. “I didn’t think I would be here, like I said before, and I would be here, winning gold for my country, representing my country when they fought so hard for me to even be able to stand here. This gold medal will hold a special place among the other two that I’ve been fortunate enough to win.”

It was a big weekend of basketball for the United States, with both the men's and women's basketball teams facing off against host nation France for the gold medals.

The day before, the U.S. men's team had beaten France 98-87 to win its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal. The men's team had won the gold medal at the Paris Games with a record of 6 wins and 0 losses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/08/11/g-s1-16527/us-womens-basketball-gold-france-paris-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos