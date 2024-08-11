Perseid meteor shower: Where and how to see up to 100 meteors per hour | UK News





Astronomers across the UK will be in for a fantastic treat as the “best meteor shower of the year” peaks on Monday night.

The spectacular Perseid meteor shower peaks on the night of August 12th, with up to 100 meteors, or stars, visible every hour until August 13th.

The Perseid meteor shower has been occurring repeatedly for centuries, occurring when the Earth passes through a dust cloud left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle.

As the debris hits the atmosphere, it burns up, leaving a bright trail in the sky.

The Perseid meteor shower is named after the constellation Perseus, the supposed source of the meteors. It is also known for its fireballs, which are brighter and more colorful than typical meteor showers and can last longer.

NASA described the Perseid meteor shower as “the best meteor shower of the year.”

How to see Perseus

To get the most out of this spectacular spectacle, experts say observers should avoid brightly lit, built-up areas and find an unobstructed view.

Daniel Brown, associate professor of astronomy at Nottingham Trent University, said people who want to see shooting stars most clearly “need to find a dark place”.

He said it could take up to 30 minutes for viewers to adjust to the darkness.

“Be patient,” said Professor Brown. “Meteors can be seen from anywhere, so it's best to look over a wide area of ​​the sky.”

NASA recommends observing during the “dark hours” of the day for the best views, which in the UK is between midnight and 2am.

When I see a shower

The meteor shower peaks on the night of August 12th and continues on August 13th. If the skies are clear, it will be visible across the UK.

“The best time of the year for major peaks is late at night, early in the morning on August 13,” said Professor Brown.

