USA edges France to win 8th consecutive women's basketball gold medal

PARIS — The French word for “miracle” would have translated to “catastrophe” for the U.S. women's basketball team on Sunday.

But the Americans' eighth consecutive gold medal will be memorable because this virtually unbeatable world power won, literally, by the skin of its teeth.

The United States survived a serious and stunning test from France by a 67-66 margin, and only because Gabby Williams' buzzer-beating shot that set up the game, a possibly memorable one, was taken with her foot on the 3-point line, denying the home team a chance at overtime.

The mood inside the Bercy Arena was strange and disappointing. France had pulled off a remarkable feat of squeezing the United States to the limit in a once-in-a-lifetime moment, but it had achieved nothing, while the American team felt far more relief than accomplishment.

But in the end, the United States won its 61st consecutive Olympic victory and its eighth consecutive gold medal. It was also the sixth gold medal of Diana Taurasi's career.

“I think everybody thinks these games are easy because we win gold medals. But a game in France against a French team that we know the pedigree of,” said Taurasi, who did not play in the game. “I’ve been fortunate to be around some of the best players of all time. When I was younger, some of my idols were in the middle with my counterparts, and now to see these young guys go out there and win this gold medal, it’s a lot of luck, a lot of hard work.”

The women's basketball final was the final medal at the Games, giving the United States its 40th gold medal in Paris and tying the two countries for the most gold medals. The Americans led all nations with 126 medals overall, while China was second with 91.

“I saw the medal count ahead of time,” said Cheryl Reeve, the U.S. coach. “I thought, 'That's what we need, more pressure.'”

The Americans hit five decisive free throws in the final seconds to save the game. Kahleah Copper, one of the heroes of the day, hit the winning free throws with three seconds left, capping off a 12-point, five-rebound performance that Team USA badly needed on this strange day.

“Great players show up as soon as their name is called,” said Copper, who did not play a major role at the Olympics. “I think the story of my career is staying ready, getting in the prep meeting, taking the opportunity and then taking off from there. I think I’m that player as soon as my name is called, I’m going to go out there and give it my all.”

2024 Final France 1 2004 Semi-finals Russia 4 2021 Group Nigeria 9 2021 Group France 11 2004 Final Australia 11 2000 Group Russia 11 — ESPN Stats and Information

France had led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter before the American team, which was, needless to say, out of its element, recovered.

A'ja Wilson led the charge, scoring 21 points with 13 rebounds and four blocks. She was the centerpiece of the offense in the second half. After shooting 2-of-9 in the first half, she went 4-of-5 from the field and made seven free throws in the second half.

Wilson was named Olympic MVP after averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 assists over six games.

“It wasn't the prettiest game, but it was a game where you had to give it your all at times and I thought we did a good job,” Wilson said. “The atmosphere was electric. I feel like everybody here felt that. It was a great game.”

Kelsey Plum also played a big role as a substitute, scoring 12 points and hitting four crucial free throws late in the game. Breanna Stewart struggled on offense, shooting 2-of-8 from the field, but she made a vital blocked shot with 20 seconds left that kept the U.S. ahead.

The match was strangely – and probably unpleasantly for the Americans – invigorating, as the heavy favourite had to deal with that rarest of moments: with victory in serious doubt.

Team USA hasn't felt that way at an Olympics in years and certainly not in France this summer, even though it suffered a loss to the WNBA All-Stars in Phoenix last month.

France played an aggressive and physical defense, as the law allowed. Player by player, they deployed enormous energy by moving their feet, waving their arms and harassing the Americans. The pressure on the perimeter destabilized the American team, which usually moves with enviable freedom within its attack.

France's game plan is one of those concepts that sounds good in the scouting report – getting the opponent to “feel” you – but rarely happens in practice. This case was an exception. The French effort level and ability to keep up the pace was admirable and effective.

The world's best players were thrown out of their comfort zones. This resulted in sloppy and off-target passes, missed dribbles and mistakes.

The United States has turned over an average of 14.8 possessions in the first five games of the tournament and had turned over 15 by halftime on Sunday.

As the tough possessions piled up, Team USA's confidence began to erode. This led to shaky decisions and missed close-range shots. At one point, Team USA lost its usual dominant position.

All the energy France spent on defense seemed to have an impact on offense, and the U.S. fought every possession to regain control. France shot just 32 percent from the field and made 7 of 36 three-pointers.

Williams, who played five years in the WNBA with Chicago and Seattle, led the French with 19 points. But not 20, which is what they need.

“I was late [Williams]so I saw it was a two-point shot,” Copper said. “No stress for me. I don't know what the people on the bench think, though.”

