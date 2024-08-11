Thousands of anti-racism protesters rally across Britain





Reuters

Protesters at the Stand up to Racism rally in central London on Saturday

Thousands of anti-racism protesters rallied in towns and cities across the country on Saturday.

People took to the streets in cities including Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and London.

It follows a week of violent chaos that included attacks on hotels housing refugees and looting of shops, sparked by false rumours that the suspect in the Southport triple murders was a Muslim asylum seeker.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said police had so far arrested 779 people in connection with the riots, of whom 349 were charged.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has postponed the family summer holidays to allow the government to continue to focus on tackling the riots.

Hundreds of anti-racism protesters gathered in Cardiff, Birmingham, Norwich, Penzance, Southampton, Shrewsbury, Carlisle, Hastings, Cambridge and Devon on Saturday.

In Belfast, thousands of people took part in a rally that began in Writers' Square, with some protesters waving signs that read 'Ulster says no to racism'.

Organisers United Against Racism said they hoped the event would be a “peaceful response to recent racist violence”.

“These are our streets and we will not surrender them to racists who seek to divide us,” said campaign group chair Fiona Doran.

Reuters

Demonstrators in Belfast on Saturday

In London, about 5,000 people marched on Whitehall in support of refugees. The march began at the headquarters of the political party Reform UK, whose leader Nigel Farage has called for a “freeze” on immigration.

Hundreds of anti-racism protesters gathered in Newcastle, while a smaller number of anti-immigrant protesters gathered in the nearby Big Market area.

Police said they arrested 14 people, including for possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a Class B drug and violation of certain orders. None of the arrests were for disorderly conduct or violent crimes.

Anti-racism protesters gathered across Scotland, demonstrating in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Dumfries.

Police investigating 'hundreds of clues'

dad

Police confront protesters at Rotherham Hotel, a refugee camp, on August 4

The NPCC said specialist officers were tasked with tracking down online predators linked to the disorder and so-called influencers who “spread hate and incite violence on a large scale”.

It said several teams across the country were investigating “hundreds of leads.”

In less than two weeks, hundreds of people were arrested, rioters were charged, and swift sentencing followed, with sentences of up to three years in prison.

The incidents include a 16-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to stealing 15,000 vapes, assaulting an emergency worker and destroying a police car in Liverpool last weekend.

Eight people were in court in Greater Manchester on Friday charged with violent disorder. One was also charged with robbery. The defendants ranged in age from 13 to 46.

Six people appeared in court in Hull on Saturday in connection with disorderly conduct – three 13-year-old boys and one 17-year-old girl.

Seven people were charged on Friday and Saturday following protests outside an asylum hotel in Aldershot on July 31.

The violence largely subsided on Wednesday, August 7, when thousands of protesters took to the streets chanting “Refugees welcome”.

Sir Keir Starmer believes the increased police presence and the speed with which incidents are dealt with have had an impact, but has sent a message to remain on “high alert” to “ensure communities feel safe, protected and secure”.

The Prime Minister has postponed his family summer holiday to focus on the government's response to the riots and is expected to be working at Downing Street and Chequers throughout next week.

Police Take Measures to Prevent Violence

Police are bracing for potential further unrest as protests planned for the weekend unfold.

A dispersal order has been put in place in Liverpool since 4pm on Saturday following an “incident of disorder”. The order allows police to tell people suspected of or involved in criminal activity to leave the area for 48 hours and to arrest them if they return.

Police have already implemented a Section 60 order, which gives them greater powers to stop and search individuals between 11am and 11pm to prevent violence.

“Both orders are additional tools we have to keep the public safe, and we will be enforcing them over the next 48 hours with highly visible police patrols,” said Chris Taylor, district police superintendent.

Southport families still mourn

dad

King family pictured by Merseyside Police

In Southport, Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Agiar, nine, were murdered during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, and their families are still in mourning.

On Saturday, Bebe's parents released a statement describing her as a person “full of joy, light and love.”

They later praised their sister, who witnessed the attack that day, for showing “incredible strength and courage”.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 18, born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, is charged with the murder of three girls and the attempted murder of eight other children and two adults.

Additional reporting came from Lyndsey Telford and Eimear Flanagan in Belfast, Mark McAlindon in Newcastle, Jen Sugden in Liverpool, Gavin Thomas in Cardiff, Daniel De Simone and Tom Symonds in London, and Jonny Humphries and Monica Rimmer in the North West.

