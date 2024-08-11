USA women's basketball team beats France by one point to win 8th consecutive Olympic gold medal





The United States women's basketball team won its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal, beating host France by the narrowest of margins: 1 point. The U.S. team won 67-66 in a hard-fought final that came down to the last shot.

Led by A'ja Wilson, who scored 21 points, the United States survived a last-second shot from Gabby Williams that was just inside the 3-point line to hold off France.

No team had been able to outrun the Americans during that impressive 61-game winning streak. The victory was the closest the United States had ever won an Olympic gold medal since the 1988 Games, when it beat Yugoslavia by seven points. The only other team to hold the U.S. to a one-point margin in a gold medal game was South Korea at the 1984 Games.

“It’s incredible. It’s truly a dynasty that we’ve built here at USAB, it’s incredible,” Wilson said. “And I’m very proud of the resilience that my team has shown. We could have stumbled a lot of times, but we came through. To think that I’m a double gold medalist, it’s such a blessing.”

Chelsea Gray (8) of the United States celebrates after a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Michael Conroy/AP

With Sunday's victory, the U.S. women's team now has 61 consecutive Olympic victories. It also ends a tie with the U.S. men's team, which won seven in a row from 1936 to 1968.

The women's victory comes less than 24 hours after the U.S. men's team also beat France in the title game. It's the first time in Olympic history that the two gold medal games have featured the same two teams.

Unlike the men's game, this one was decided in the last minute and on a last shot by France, just inside the 3-point line.

The Americans led 67-64 with 3.9 seconds left after Kahleah Copper made two free throws. Marine Johannes brought the ball up the court to Williams and the former UConn star caught the ball just inside the 3-point line and scored over the outstretched arms of Breanna Stewart for the final margin.

There was a brief delay before the referees signaled it was a two-point shot, which led to the start of a celebration and many joyous hugs for the Americans and left the French players in disbelief after narrowly missing the mark.

“Gabby made some great shots at the end, tough shots,” Wilson said. “We understood what we had in our locker room and we leaned on each other, we talked to each other and we believed that we had each other and that’s the biggest thing about it.”

Marieme Badiane, right (22) of France shoots for a basket as Breanna Stewart, left (10) and A'ja Wilson of the United States (9) try to block during a women's gold medal basketball game between the United States and France at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Mark J. Terrill/AP

The American players went to celebrate this event with the celebrities seated courtside, including basketball players LeBron James, Bam Adebayo, Derrick White, as well as the big stars of the American women's team Lisa Leslie, Sue Bird and Dawn Staley.

Williams, who finished with 19 points, had made a three-pointer seconds earlier to bring France within one point before Copper's free throws. She received a comforting hug from Staley.

The victory gave Diana Taurasi a sixth consecutive gold medal, making her the most decorated women's basketball player in Olympic history, breaking a tie with longtime teammate Sue Bird, who has won five.

Taurasi, who did not play in the gold medal game, was humble about the potential record, saying she cared more about the team victory than her individual success.

It was a difficult Olympics for her as she did not start any of the knockout stage matches, the first time she was not in the opening line-up since the 2004 Olympics.

