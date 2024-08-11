Why the riots in England haven't spread to Scotland and Wales – There's something wrong with England





Police officers with people attending a protest in London following the fatal stabbing of three children in Southport. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Marco Antonsich, Lecturer in Political Geography, Loughborough University; Michael Skey, Lecturer in Media and Communications, Loughborough University

The violent riots that caused so much damage in Britain were not actually a nationwide phenomenon. They were almost entirely confined to Britain.

In fact, there were also violent riots in Belfast, Northern Ireland, but interestingly, they were carried out mainly by British loyalists, with some right-wing extremists from Dublin also present.

The counter-protesters appear to be largely from Northern Ireland's Catholic community.

At least for now, Scotland and Wales have maintained peace. If you think about why that is, you can see where England stands within the United Kingdom.

Labor union

The Union itself was first and foremost a British product. The British crown extended its power first to the British Isles and then to much of the world. The Act of Union between England and Scotland in 1707 led to the creation of Great Britain.

The crowns of England and Wales were united under the former's auspices as early as 1284, and after the partition of Ireland, Northern Ireland joined the union in 1922.

Although Scotland, Wales and Ireland played a significant role in administering the British Empire, England was the main driving force, meaning that the decline in Britain's role in the world after the collapse of the British Empire was felt more keenly by the British.

A 2018 YouGov survey found that almost three times as many people in England thought the best years of their country were in the past, and more thought so than in the future. In contrast, in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, far more people thought the best years of their country were in the future rather than in the past.

People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London during a protest organised by Tommy Robinson. Photograph Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire

A nostalgic yearning for lost imperial power is part of this nostalgic British national imagination, which helps explain why protesters and rioters chanted “Rule Britannia.”

Rule Britannia was written and set to music in England in 1740 and soon became associated with the power of the British Empire. The song is still sung at the Last Night of the Proms (a prestigious annual music event) and by British sports fans, showing yet again how confused Britain and Britain are by the British.

If the loss of empire and perceived global status is one aspect of British depression, the changing relationships within Britain itself is another. Many Britons treat Britain and the United Kingdom as interchangeable labels. When asked, they find it difficult to distinguish between the two.

A 2018 YouGov survey found that 80% of UK residents strongly identified themselves as British, and 82% also strongly identified themselves as British, showing how intertwined British and British identity are.

According to 2021 census data, in England 14.9% identified as British only and 54.8% identified as British only. In Scotland the figures are 56% (Scottish only) and 15% (British only), and in Wales 55.2% (Welsh only) and 18.5% (British only).

The fact that the UK has not been involved in the decentralisation process has added to the confusion and discontent among the British people. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have their own national governments and parliaments, but there is no separate executive that deals purely with UK affairs.

Not only does this reinforce the idea that Britain and the British are one, it also fuels resentment among Britons who see people from other parts of the country getting their own representation. This is especially true for Britons who live geographically and culturally far from the seat of British power, London.

This also helps explain why Brexit was largely supported by British voters rather than voters elsewhere in the UK. Brexit is an ambitious plan to take back control.

The same 2018 YouGov poll also showed how the UK is largely perceived by its members as a white nation, with only a third of respondents saying the country’s diversity was an important part of its identity.

The warning signs were there

Anti-immigrant sentiment is certainly not confined to Britain. The conflict between natives and foreigners is at the root of all national thinking. It is therefore possible that anti-immigrant protests will occur elsewhere in Britain. However, Scotland and Wales have been able to provide a more progressive and inclusive national narrative that not only acknowledges ethnic diversity but also expresses it in opposition to the dominant British.

It therefore seems reasonable to argue that a peculiar trait of the British people, a powerful majority who often feel overlooked and ignored, may play a role in explaining the current wave of protests and riots.

During the last two European Championships, there seemed to be hope for a new England, progressive, inclusive and forward-thinking. The current violent protests have undermined that hope to a great extent. But pointing fingers at far-right mobs and treating the riots as mere criminal incidents, as the government has done, does not get to the heart of the problem. Far-right extremists have been at the centre of the action, but behind them are many ordinary British people, men and women, some with children, who probably share the same views and feelings.

A recent YouGov poll found that just 8% of Britons sympathised with the rioters, while 58% sympathised with those who protested peacefully.

After all the chaos in the streets has cleared, it would be well for the government and society at large to debate what Britain and Britishness represent in a Commonwealth so bitterly divided by nationalism, and in a world where Britannia is no longer the ruler of the world.

This article was first published on The Conversation.

