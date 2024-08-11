The United States wins the most medals, tied with China for the most gold medals with 40





August 11, 2024, 1:55 p.m. ET

PARIS — The United States women's basketball team dominated France on Sunday to win gold in the final event of the Paris Olympics, a medal needed for the Americans to tie China for the most gold medals with 40.

The United States easily won the medal tally with 126. In addition to the 40 gold medals, the Americans won 42 silver and 44 bronze medals.

“I saw the medal count ahead of time, so I knew it,” said Cheryl Reeve, the U.S. women's coach, who said she thought, “That's what we need: more pressure.”

The United States lost a bronze medal Sunday when the International Olympic Committee decided to reaward the bronze medal given to Jordan Chiles in the women's floor final to Ana Barbosu of Romania. U.S. Olympic officials have appealed.

China took second place overall with 91 medals, including 27 silver and 24 bronze. Japan was a distant third with 20 gold medals, making 45 in total. Great Britain won 65 medals, including only 14 gold, for seventh place overall.

The last time the United States didn't lead the gold medal standings was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, when the Americans finished second to China, 48-36.

The United States has won the most medals in eight consecutive Summer Games. The last time the Americans failed to top the medal standings was at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. The Unified Team, made up of athletes from the former Soviet republics, won the most gold medals (45) and the most total medals (112), while the Americans finished second in both categories with 37 gold medals and 108 medals.

The United States had been battling China for the top spot in the gold medal standings for several days and entered Sunday, the final day of competition, trailing China 39-38.

China won a gold medal on Sunday, with Li Wenwen winning the women's over 81kg weightlifting gold medal. The United States then won gold with Jennifer Valente defending her title in the women's omnium track cycling title.

Team USA's victory over France in the women's basketball gold medal game tied the United States with China for the most gold medals won in Paris with 40. Michael Conroy/AP

The final was then played in women's basketball, where the United States won gold for the eighth consecutive Games.

The United States won a total of five medals on Sunday, including a silver in women's freestyle wrestling in the 76kg category (wrestling), a team silver in women's volleyball and a bronze in men's water polo.

Three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics, the United States beat China with 39 gold medals to 38. The United States won 113 medals overall in Tokyo. The Americans were much more dominant at the 2016 Rio Olympics, when they won 46 gold medals to Britain's 27 and China's 26.

