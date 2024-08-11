A'ja Wilson and the U.S. basketball team beat France to win their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal





PARIS (AP) The U.S. women's basketball team had never been tested as hard in its 32 years at the Olympics as the Americans were on Sunday against France.

They met at that precise moment and made history by winning an eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

It was the closest and perhaps sweetest victory of the entire streak.

“Maybe they won't say it's easy and we're going to win gold,” said American center Brittney Griner, who broke down in tears as she was presented with her third gold medal. “Maybe they'll stop saying that, because like I said, we see each other's best shot. And we saw the shot that France gave us.

Aja Wilson scored 21 points and the United States survived a last-second shot from former UConn star Gabby Williams from just inside the 3-point line to hold off France for a 67-66 victory and an eighth straight gold medal.

“Eight gold medals in a row is really incredible, honestly,” Breanna Stewart said. “Each one is so different, so special and so difficult.”

No team had been able to outrun the Americans during their impressive 61-game winning streak. Only two of those victories had come by a mere 10-point margin before the game against France.

“It’s incredible. It’s truly a dynasty that we’ve built here at USAB, it’s incredible,” Wilson said. “And I’m very proud of the resilience that my team has shown. We could have stumbled a lot of times, but we came through. To think that I’m a double gold medalist, it’s such a blessing.”

The eight consecutive gold medals ended a tie with the U.S. men's program, which had won seven in a row from 1936 to 1968. The women's victory came less than 24 hours after the U.S. men's team also beat France in the basketball title game.

It was the first time in Olympic history that both basketball gold medal games featured teams from the same two countries.

Unlike the men's match, this one was decided down to the last second and on one last shot.

Find the latest news from the 15th day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

The Americans led 67-64 with 3.9 seconds left after Kahleah Copper made two free throws. Marine Johannes brought the ball up the court and passed it to Williams, who caught the ball just inside the 3-point line and sank a shot over the outstretched arms of Breanna Stewart at the buzzer.

There was a brief delay before the referees signaled that it was indeed a two-point shot, prompting a celebration and many joyous hugs for the Americans and leaving the French players in disbelief after narrowly missing the mark.

“I knew right away it was a two-point game. It was very difficult for me to stop in time,” Williams said. “I don't think we should hang our heads. There's a little bit of disappointment. But once the pill is swallowed, we can celebrate the silver medal. What we did is inspiring.”

The American players went to celebrate their victory with basketball celebrities sitting courtside, a group that included men's basketball players LeBron James, Bam Adebayo and Derrick White, as well as American women's basketball greats Lisa Leslie, Sue Bird and Dawn Staley.

Williams, who finished with 19 points, had made a three-pointer seconds earlier to bring France within one point before the Coppers' free throws. She received a comforting hug from Staley.

“What an incredible basketball game! The 12,000-plus people in attendance were treated to an incredible environment and the level of athleticism and competitiveness of these players,” said U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve. What better way to end the Paris Olympics than to see that?

We feel really lucky, happy, a lot of words. It takes a lot of confidence, so I'm just delighted that we were able to get a win.

The victory gave Diana Taurasi a sixth consecutive gold medal, making her the most decorated women's basketball player in Olympic history, breaking a tie with longtime teammate Sue Bird, who has won five.

Taurasi, who did not play in the gold medal game, was humble about the potential record, saying she cared more about the team winning than her individual success.

It was a difficult Olympics for her as she did not start any of the knockout stage matches, the first time she was not in the opening line-up since the 2004 Olympics.

Australia beat Belgium 85-81 in the bronze medal match earlier on Sunday.

