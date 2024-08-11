Latest Olympic Medal Count Puts U.S. On Top In ParisExBulletin





PARIS The United States topped the Olympic medal count in Paris, with an impressive total of 126 medals, including forty gold.

The fight for national bragging rights over gold medals, considered by many countries to be the most coveted prize, came down to the wire, with China and the United States tied with forty each.

China, with 91 medals in total, has emerged as America's main rival at the Summer Games.

Meanwhile, Russia, once a world power at both the Summer and Winter Olympics, was virtually invisible in Paris, fielding only about 15 athletes and barely figuring in the overall medal count.

How did the United States do? Swimming and athletics

Once again in Paris, the American Olympic engine ran on two cylinders: swimming and athletics.

In the pool, American swimmers led by Katie Ledecky and Torri Huske collected 28 medals, including 8 gold.

On the track, American athletes were even more dominant, winning 34 medals in total, including 14 gold.

These two sports alone account for about half of the U.S. medal total.

China, on the other hand, won most of its gold medals in diving (8 golds), shooting (5 golds), table tennis (5 golds) and wrestling (5 golds).

So while the two countries compete in the medal count, they often do so in very different sports.

Some other takeaways: France did a good job, Australia did better

It is quite common for an Olympic host country to perform well at the Summer Games and France was no exception.

One of the rising stars of these Olympics was Lon Marchand, the young French swimmer, who won four gold medals and one bronze.

In total, France won 64 medals, including sixteen gold.

Australia was another country that did better than its category. With a relatively small population of just 26 million, the Australians won 53 medals, including 18 gold.

On a per capita basis, this puts Australia in a league of its own in terms of medals won.

One final note: the International Olympic Committee sent a team of refugee athletes this year to represent displaced people around the world.

A woman from Cameroon, Cindy Djanjeu Ngamba, won the team's only bronze medal in boxing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/08/11/nx-s1-5071150/paris-olympics-medal-total-us-gold The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

