For U.S. women's water polo team, Paris Olympics are about journey





Steffens has also had to deal with heartbreak. While her family was traveling to Paris to support her, her sister-in-law, Lulu Conner, died in what Steffens called a medical emergency.

Considering everything that's going on in all the players' lives, it's amazing that they had the strength to get in the pool.

“Before the Olympics, I told myself I wanted to enjoy every minute of it, and that’s what I did,” Musselman said after the team’s loss in the final. “It’s easy to look at your results and define that journey by that result. But I enjoyed every step of the way. I’m happy to be where I am right now.”

“It’s all about the journey. The destination is a byproduct,” Steffens said. “It’s tough that the destination, the goal and the mission weren’t achieved, but the journey is everything, the team is everything. … It’s going to be really tough right now, but I’m incredibly grateful for this team and this process.”

The United States beat Hungary with Rachel Fattal's winning goal in the quarterfinals, but saw their gold medal chances slip away after a one-goal loss to Australia in the semifinals. The two teams were tied 8-8 at the end of regulation, with Australia prevailing on a sixth penalty shootout.

Saturday's bronze-medal loss was just as heartbreaking. Sabrina van der Sloot scored the winning goal for the Netherlands with one second left, sending the Americans home empty-handed.

But even though the series was coming to an end and sadness was setting in, Musselman and Krikorian couldn't be disappointed. For them, they were simply proud to be in Paris.

“It was really special and a lot of fun. I have no regrets about not making it. This is by far the most enjoyable team I’ve ever been a part of,” Musselman said. “Personally, with Pat and everything he’s been through, I’m just super proud to be able to be here. Playing for him was a lot of fun. I have no regrets.”

“They worked hard tonight. They did everything they could,” Krikorian said. “I wish we could have gotten that result. That's all you can say. Honestly, you try to put yourself in the best position you can, you do the best you can and you live with the result. It's sad, but you also have to put it in perspective of real life and how much space it takes up. I'm incredibly proud.”

“It’s been a challenge, obviously, but it’s also been very inspiring, very touching and heartwarming at the same time.

The U.S. women's water polo team didn't leave Paris with an Olympic medal, but they did emerge with a model of overcoming adversity and winning in and out of the pool.

That's what the Olympics are about, whether you've had success or failure. That's what you enjoy about being able to be a part of something bigger than yourself, Steffens said.

“That’s why we train for hours and hours a day. That’s why swimmers stay underwater for two minutes and hold their breath and why people jump off a 30-foot diving board, which I would never do. It’s because of the love of the sport and the love of the challenge, the love of the opportunity and being a part of something bigger. Being a part of Team USA, but more importantly, being a part of the Olympic movement.

“It’s a crazy world right now, and to be here at the Olympics where there are people from different countries and different backgrounds trying to do their best and celebrate. It’s, I think, a real gift.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/paris-olympics-all-about-journey-us-womens-water-polo-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos