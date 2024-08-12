In first interview since quitting, Biden says Trump is a danger to the US | 2024 US Election News





In his first interview since dropping out of the presidential race, US President Joe Biden told CBS television that he made the decision to uphold democracy in the United States.

Speaking on CBS News Sunday Morning, Biden said: “The polls that we had showed that the race was very close, and that the two candidates should have come down to the last minute. But what happened was a number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and the Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races.”

And I was afraid that if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic. You would interview me on Why is it that [former speaker of the House of Representatives] Nancy Pelosi said, 'Why did so-and-so do that?' And I thought that would be a real distraction,” Biden added.

The 81-year-old leader dropped his re-election bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as her presidential candidate in July.

Biden stressed that beyond what the polls showed him, the main reason behind his decision was also to maintain democracy and defeat Trump, referring to former President Donald Trump, who is once again the Republican Party's presidential candidate.

I thought it was important. Because, even though it's a great honor to be president, I think I have an obligation to the country to do what I want. [is] The most important thing you can do is we must, we must, we must defeat Trump.

Polls initially showed Trump gaining an edge over Biden, including in key battleground states, after Biden's performance in the June 27 debate, when he appeared to struggle to speak coherently and his performance bolstered the argument that he no longer had the cognitive capacity to be president.

But Harris' entry into the race changed the dynamic.

An Ipsos poll released Thursday showed Harris leading Trump nationally, 42% to 37% in the race for the Nov. 5 election.

Although the Democratic Party has not yet officially announced Harris as its presidential candidate, some within the party are wondering whether she can beat Trump.

A ceasefire possible

Besides the election, Biden also spoke about Israel's war in Gaza and stressed that he still believes a ceasefire is possible before the end of his presidency.

“The plan that I put together, approved by the G7, approved by the UN Security Council, etc., is still viable. And I work literally every day with my entire team to make sure that it doesn’t escalate into a regional war. But it could easily happen,” Biden told CBS.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from Washington DC that one of the main reasons polls predicted Biden would not win re-election was his support for Israel in its war on Gaza, where nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, and his failure to secure a ceasefire.

He [Biden] He said he would send more of his team to Israel to close the deal, Fisher said.

On Thursday, Qatar, Egypt and the United States called on Israel and Hamas to resume negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. In a joint statement, the three countries urged Israel and Hamas to resume emergency talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and begin implementing the agreement without further delay.

But amid calls for a ceasefire, a deadly Israeli attack on a school in Gaza on Saturday renewed calls for the United States to also end its unwavering support for Israel, including arms transfers that human rights advocates say fuel atrocities in the Palestinian enclave.

Gaza's civil defense agency said more than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded Saturday when Israel launched an attack on al-Tabin school in Gaza City.

The United States and its allies claim a ceasefire is near. But all Palestinians see is more death, displacement and despair. The genocide continues, James Zogby, co-founder and president of the Arab American Institute, wrote on social media.

It is high time to put an end to this charade. Israel wants neither peace nor a ceasefire. Why do we continue to send weapons to Israel?

Washington has come under increasing criticism domestically and internationally, including from human rights groups, for its military support for Israel. Saturday's airstrike came a day after a U.S. State Department spokesman said the United States would provide Israel with $3.5 billion to buy U.S. weapons and military equipment, after Congress approved the funds in April.

We know that Hamas uses schools as places of assembly and operations, the White House said.

But we have also stated repeatedly and consistently that Israel must take steps to minimize harm to civilians.

At least 39,790 people have been killed and 92,002 injured in Israel's war on Gaza. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel in attacks by Hamas on October 7, and more than 200 were captured.

