Dozens of small businesses that received taxpayer-funded startup loans under Rishi Sunak’s Pandemic Future Fund program are at risk of liquidation, as more and more bad investments are made under the scheme.

The Future Fund is a $1.14 billion investment portfolio set up by the former Conservative prime minister when he was chancellor of the exchequer and managed by the UK's Enterprise Bank.

As part of the UK government's COVID-19 stimulus spending, it lent money to 1,190 businesses, mainly start-ups, between May 2020 and July 2021.

Under the terms of the financing, the company had to complete the financing round, including a valuation of the company, within three years or repay the entire loan, 100% premium, and accrued interest.

According to court records, BBB has filed winding-up petitions for 27 companies in the Future Fund portfolio since early this year ahead of the July deadline for redemption of the three-year convertible bonds.

One of the companies currently under administration is investment app Gather, partly owned by Arsenal football star Jorginho, which owes the BBB $3.6 million in convertible loans.

The Gathers administrator said in the report that the owners were unaware that BBB would expect repayment and assumed the loans would automatically convert to equity after three years.

The company also owes $120,000 to Soho House, a members' club where it held its annual gala last year.

Gather was owed a total of $6.1 million and was offered $400,000 for his business assets. After paying the tax, unsecured creditors such as the BBB and Soho House were left with just 6p in the pound.

Gather did not respond to a request for comment.

The remaining 20 companies have entered liquidation, according to Companies House records.

While some of the businesses the fund supports have proven to be promising technology companies, it has also drawn criticism for funding more unusual businesses, such as cannabis companies and sex party organizers.

Established in 2020, the scheme matches up to $5 million in funding raised by companies from third-party investors. The scheme provides funding to any company that meets the criteria for the scheme.

According to people familiar with the matter, the BBB offered more than 500 companies the opportunity to extend their loan terms for up to two years in January 2023, subject to support from other investors and due diligence on customers.

He added that a small number of applicants had failed and others in the portfolio had violated loan terms.

As of the end of June, 152 loans worth $131 million were still outstanding, most of which had been rolled over, while 258 companies in the portfolio had gone bad, costing taxpayers $226 million.

BBB has so far converted approximately 711 loans into equity based on $780 million in investments and exited 71 companies, primarily after the startups were acquired and the loans were repaid.

The BBB reported this month that it had a $122 million after-tax loss in its most recent fiscal year, citing the government-owned entity's financial performance as startup and technology valuations declined.

This figure does not include the Future Fund portfolio on the Department of Business and Trade balance sheet.

The Financial Times reported in 2022 that a BBB non-executive director said most companies supported by the Future Fund had limited chances of growing to be successful and were likely to become zombie companies.

BBB said: We have a duty to protect the interests of taxpayers. The bank will take action to liquidate any company that it believes is insolvent or has violated its loan agreements.

