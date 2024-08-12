Comparing the United States' performance at the Paris Olympics and previous Summer Games





The United States, which became the first country to surpass 3,000 Olympic medals at the 2024 Summer Games, won more medals in Paris than in Tokyo.

American athletes won 126 medals in total this year, ahead of China (91), Great Britain (65) and France (64). China led the gold medal race for much of the Games, but China and the United States each won 40 by the end of the Games. In addition to 40 gold medals, the United States won 42 silver and 44 bronze medals.

The United States may be the country that won the most medals, but it is not the home of the most decorated athlete of the year. China's Zhang Yufei won six medals: five bronze and one silver. France's Leon Marchand won five: four gold and one bronze.

The United States has won great victories throughout history

It is the most victories ever won by Americans at a non-boycotted Olympics outside the United States, surpassing the previous record of 121 in Rio in 2016, according to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). The United States has twice surpassed its victories in Paris, both times on home soil. The U.S. team won 174 medals in Los Angeles in 1984 and 239 medals in St. Louis in 1904.

The United States won 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals for a total of 113 medals at the Tokyo Games. The U.S. team won 121 Olympic medals in Rio in 2016.

According to the USOPC, the United States has led the medal standings since 1996. That year, the United States won 101 medals.

Analysis of the victories in Paris

The U.S. team's 126 medals this year were won by 257 medalists, according to the USOPC. About 10,500 athletes competed in 48 sports during the Games. The U.S. competed in all but one of the disciplines, the most of any team after host France. The USOPC did not specify which discipline the U.S. did not compete in, but the U.S. was not on the Olympic program for handball. The U.S. team won medals in 34 of the disciplines it competed in.

Thirteen athletes won multiple gold medals and 44 athletes won multiple medals. Swimmers Torri Huske and Regan Smith, with five medals each, won the most medals.

According to the USOPC, 65 percent of the Americans who won medals were first-time medalists. Women won 67 of the U.S. medals this year. Most of the victories came in swimming and track and field.

