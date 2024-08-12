Keir Starmer criticised for his response to UK riots





A Downing Street adviser said it could have been much worse – people were trying to set fire to a hotel with people in it.

But they argue that the prime minister is focused and, having spent his career primarily in the criminal justice system, knows what tools to use.

Sir Keir Starmer was the chief prosecutor for England and Wales when mass civil unrest erupted in Britain in 2011, overseeing the prosecution of thousands of people involved in the five-day riots.

He said at the time that swift and well-publicized action by the courts was key to ending the riots, and this time the ministers stressed strong police powers and swift prosecutions to deter others from joining in the violence.

How best to get that message across to the public has been discussed regularly in emergency COBR (Cabinet Office Briefing Room) meetings.

Just as government scientists have been at the center of the pandemic, police chiefs and prosecutors have stepped up to authoritatively deliver key messages in this crisis.

Otherwise, the unsung public prosecutor, Stephen Parkinson, has been in front of the cameras. The Metropolitan Police chief, Sir Mark Rowley, has made regular appearances.

But the prime minister and his aides deliberately avoided answering questions about the root causes of the riots.

I've heard that the reason for this messaging discipline is that discussing the causes of the problem might be misconstrued as suggesting that some anxiety is justified.

But what happens when the violence stops, the guilty rioters are sentenced, and the COBR meeting is over?

According to sources, we are starting work on a long-term task.

Addressing these challenges — or even deciding what those challenges are — is likely to be a major test for the new administration, with consequences that will extend far beyond the communities affected by this week’s chaos.

