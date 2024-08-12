Self-defense classes empower women amid UK far-right violence | Islamophobia





In a London sports ground, Maya Hassan proudly watches as about 30 women, almost all Muslim and from ethnic minorities, take part in a self-defense class she organized in response to a series of riots that have seen violent and racist attacks on Muslims and ethnic minorities.

The 28-year-old martial arts expert said she wanted to help women of color learn how to cope with abuse and build relationships and confidence after more than a week of riots targeting mosques, refugee hotels and police.

She said it gives you a little bit more confidence. You kind of know what to look for, how to be socially aware, how to notice things, and how to get out of really bad situations.

Muslim and ethnic minority communities have expressed shock at the chaos that began when false information spread online that the suspect in the stabbing deaths of three young girls in Southport, northwest England, was a Muslim immigrant.

Martial arts instructor Stuart McGill said he has seen more women sign up for classes since the riots began. He teaches them how to defend themselves using tactics including kicks and improvised weapons like belts.

Elsa Annan, 24, said she felt more confident.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to use this technology, but given recent incidents where far-right racists have stepped up and targeted people of color, I think it could be useful and beneficial,” she said.

Martial arts instructor Stewart McGill (centre) said he has seen more women sign up for classes since the riots began. [Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters]

Islamophobia is on the rise

The riots mainly targeted immigrants, Muslims and Asians, spreading fear among minority communities and raising questions about Britain's record of integration.

According to Tell MAMA, a group that monitors anti-Muslim incidents in the UK, hate towards Muslims has been on the rise in Britain for some time, but particularly since Israel launched its war in Gaza on October 7 last year.

Since the riots began, more than 500 calls and online reports of Islamophobic acts have been made across the UK.

Sunder Katwala, director of British Future, a think tank that focuses on immigration and identity, said Britain was at its best a confident, multiracial democracy.

But he said successive governments had lacked strategies to integrate different communities.

Recent arrivals from Ukraine and Hong Kong have received government support, but not everyone has access.

The asylum system has come under particularly severe pressure as claims pile up, and some Britons have expressed concerns about pressure on housing, healthcare and education.

Being in exile creates a noticeable lack of control, and that can breed fear, Katwala said.

The riots largely died down after thousands of anti-racism protesters rallied to protect potential targets, including an immigration centre, a mosque and a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Hassan, a Swiss national of Somali descent who wears a hijab, moved to Britain in 2008, partly because she felt more welcomed by minorities there than in many parts of Europe. She is considering organising more classes.

A similar event has been planned in Manchester, in northern England, while a campaign group called Three Hijabis held a large online conference call for Muslim women this week to discuss the psychological impact of Islamophobic violence.

Participants learn how to defend themselves using tactics including kicks and improvised weapons such as belts. [Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters]

Shaista Aziz, the group's executive director, said many women were staying at home because they feared conflict or abuse would result from the violence.

Today I advised my dearly beloved sister to consider taking off her hijab for safety when traveling in the Northeast. She said X during the riots.

British Muslims across the country are having similar conversations.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who ordered extra protection for the Muslim community, described the rioters as far-right thugs. Nearly 800 people were arrested, some of whom were jailed after being quickly routed through the courts.

Anti-racism protests look set to continue.

For 23-year-old Maki Omori, who identifies as nonbinary, Saturday's class will help her prepare for the protests.

“It was really daunting to think about how I was going to defend myself,” Omori said. “I wanted to make sure I was prepared for whatever happened.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2024/8/11/self-defence-classes-empower-women-amid-uks-far-right-violence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos