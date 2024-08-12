What you need to know about the 2024 US Amateur at Hazeltine National





Oldest competitors: Rusty Strawn (61), Todd White (56)

Youngest competitors: Jaden Soong (14), Sohan Patel (15), Miles Russell (15)

Average age of the land: 22.5

US States Represented – A total of 48 states are represented at the 2024 US Amateur: California (28), Texas (20), Florida (20), Georgia (17), North Carolina (12), Pennsylvania (9), Arizona (8), New York (7), Michigan (6), Tennessee (6), Utah (6), Colorado (5), Minnesota (5), Ohio (5), Oklahoma (5), South Carolina (5), Massachusetts (5), Washington (5), Illinois (4), Indiana (4), Kentucky (4), Maryland (4), Nevada (4), Oregon (4), Virginia (4), Alabama (3), Arkansas (3), Connecticut (3), Idaho (3), Mississippi (3), New Jersey (3), Hawaii (2), Iowa (2), Kansas (2), Louisiana (2), Nebraska (2), Vermont (2), West Virginia (2), Alaska (1), Maine (1), Missouri (1), Montana (1), New Hampshire (1), New Mexico (1), North Dakota (1), South Dakota (1), Wisconsin (1), Wyoming (1)

International – There are 37 countries represented at the 2024 US Amateur: United States (244), People's Republic of China (8), Australia (4), Canada (4), England (4), Mexico (4), Sweden (4), Argentina (3), Scotland (3), Spain (3), Cayman Islands (2), Italy (2), Norway (2), Thailand (2), Vietnam (2), Austria (1), Chinese Taipei (1), Denmark (1), France (1), Germany (1), Hong Kong (China) (1), Japan (1), Netherlands (1), Northern Ireland (1), Panama (1), Paraguay (1), Portugal (1), Puerto Rico (1), Republic of Ireland (1), Republic of Korea (1), Singapore (1), South Africa (1), Trinidad and Tobago (1), Uganda (1), Ukraine (1), United Arab Emirates (1), Wales (1)

USGA Champions (12): Brian Blanchard (US Amateur Four-Ball 2024), Kiko Francisco Coelho (US Amateur Four-Ball 2021), Wenyi Ding (US Junior Amateur 2022), Sam Engel (US Amateur Four-Ball 2024), Trevor Gutschewski (US Junior Amateur 2024), Stewart Hagestad (US Mid-Amateur 2016, 2021, 2023), Bryan Kim (US Junior Amateur 2023), Matthew McClean (US Mid-Amateur 2022), Matt Parziale (US Mid-Amateur 2017) , Rusty Strawn (US Senior Amateur 2022), Preston Summerhays (US Junior Amateur 2019), Todd White (US Amateur Four-Ball 2015, US Senior Amateur 2023)

USGA Finalists (5): Evan Beck (US Junior Amateur 2008, US Mid-Amateur 2023), Blades Brown (US Amateur Four-Ball 2024), Jackson Herrington (US Amateur Four-Ball 2024), Brad Nurski (US Mid-Amateur 2014), Tyler Watts (US Junior Amateur 2024)

Players on the field who have played the most amateur games in the United States (2024 included) – Stewart Hagestad (15), Todd White (10), Preston Summerhays (7), Robbie Ziegler (7), Bobby Leopold (6), Matt Parziale (6), Evan Beck (5), Luke Potter (5), Gordon Sargent (5), Jackson Van Paris (5)

Players in the field who competed in the 2006 US Amateur at Hazeltine (2) – Garrett Jones, Matt Parziale

19 players are in the Top 20 of the men's world amateur ranking as of August 7:

No. 1 – Gordon Sargent No. 2 – Jackson Koivun No. 3 – Luke Clanton No. 4 – Wenyi Ding No. 5 – Ben James No. 6 – Preston Summerhays No. 7 – Jackson Van Paris No. 8 – David Ford No 9 – Ian Gilligan #10 – Jose Luis Ballester Barrio #11 – Brendan Valdes #12 – Calum Scott #13 – Christiaan Maas #14 – Omar Morales #15 – Stewart Hagestad #17 – Jackson Buchanan No. .18 – Tommy Morrison n°19 – Andrew Goodman n°20 – Bastien Amat.

