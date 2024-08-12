Italy beats defending champions USA for women's volleyball gold at Paris Olympics





PARIS (AP) Italy's Monica De Gennaro has been to the Olympics three times, but has left empty-handed each time.

Finally, at age 37, she returned home with the gold.

Italy beat defending champions Team USA on Sunday to win women's volleyball gold at the Paris Olympics.

“It’s a special feeling,” she said. “It’s every player’s dream to play in the Olympic final and win it. It’s something unique. We’ve worked so hard for so many years to be able to reach this final.”

When Italy scored the match point that ended the game, many players collapsed on the pitch and then began hugging each other in a huge melee. Together, they threw De Gennaro into the air.

The victory was achieved in three sets, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17. The Italians finished a dominant tournament having lost only one set.

It's the first medal for top-ranked Italy, and the Americans are disappointed after winning their first Olympic title in Tokyo. It's a huge win for the Italians, whose previous best Olympic finish was fifth.

“It means a lot,” said Alessia Orro. “There was a lot of work, a lot of sweat, a lot of sacrifices and a lot of disappointments that brought us here. They made us take this path, they made us win the gold.”

The victory was won in front of a cheering crowd at the South Paris Arena, where many fans waved Italian and American flags. People danced and cheered as the Italians raced to victory.

The United States led 6-5 in the third set before Italy scored the next seven points to take a 12-6 lead. The Americans fought back, scoring three of the next four points.

The United States came back to 19-16 before Italy closed the game with a 6-1 run capped by match point from Paola Egonu, who had a dominant performance, scoring 22 points.

“It's beautiful,” said Italy's Caterina Bosetti. “It's the match I've been waiting for my whole life.”

Find the latest news from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

Myriam Sylla, who wore her gold medal, was beaming as she spoke to reporters after her victory. The 29-year-old, who was competing in her first Olympics, was asked about the feeling around her neck.

It's heavy like… the journey we've taken to get there, she said.

The silver medal won by the Americans gives them their seventh Olympic medal and makes them the most successful country in volleyball.

“I’m going to leave feeling really proud that I got to play on the last day of competition,” said American Jordyn Poulter. “And I think it’s even sweeter for us because of everything we’ve been through as a team.”

Italy swept aside Turkey in three sets to reach the final while the United States beat Brazil in a five-set thriller for their place in the match.

U.S. coach Karch Kiraly made a roster change after the team's five-set loss to China on July 29 to open the group stage, moving veterans Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson Cook to the bench in favor of Avery Skinner and Kathryn Plummer.

This strategy paid off and the team beat Serbia in the next match to get back on track. But on Sunday, it was not enough to overcome the powerful Italian team and become champions again.

Kiraly was impressed with how his team overcame adversity to reach the final.

“It was absolutely amazing to see, when we were pushed to the limit, how capable this group was, how much determination and grit they had,” he said. “That's probably the best thing to learn from this Olympics.”

