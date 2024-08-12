The map shows where thunderstorms are expected to occur over the next few days.





Stormy weather is expected across parts of the UK after temperatures soared above 30C in some areas over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued storm warnings for parts of the UK, with Monday expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

The weather was partly caused by Tropical Storm Debbie, which brought flooding to the eastern United States and shifted the jet stream further south.

The Met Office issued two storm warnings, saying: “A storm is expected to develop across western England, moving north-eastwards late on Sunday night and continuing until Monday morning.”

“Thunderstorms are not expected to develop across all areas of the warning area, but areas where thunderstorms are becoming more organized are likely to experience frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail, and brief periods of high winds.

“There is a high chance of heavy rain of 20-40mm, with a possibility of 40-60mm of rain within 1-2 hours, with hail up to 2cm in diameter.

“Thunderstorms are expected to clear from the northeast on Monday afternoon.”

This map shows where thunderstorms are expected to occur on Monday.

Sunday 6pm

Monday 6am

Monday 9am

Monday 12pm

Monday 3pm

Monday 6pm

What should you do if there is a thunderstorm in your area?

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning along with advice on what to do if thunderstorms hit the area.

“Consider whether your location is at risk for flooding from heavy rain. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and emergency flood kit,” it reads.

It is also a good idea to be prepared to protect your property and people from injury.

In case of strong winds, people are advised to secure any portable objects or temporary structures, such as trash cans, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.

A cluster of thunderstorms is moving north across the Bay of Biscay today and could affect parts of Ireland and western England this evening.

Most areas won't see much rain associated with these thunderstorms, but some areas could see frequent lightning. pic.twitter.com/lN4Fy8oklk

Met Office (@metoffice) August 11, 2024

Drivers are advised to check road conditions and, if travelling by train or bus, check timetables to avoid delays and change travel plans if necessary.

The report says, “If you are outdoors and hear thunder, seek out a safe, enclosed shelter (such as a vehicle) to protect yourself.

“Do not take shelter under or near trees or other structures that may be struck by lightning. If you are in a high place, move to a lower level.”

