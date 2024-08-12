It Ends With Us Hits $80M Worldwide Opening; Despicable Me 4 Surpasses $800M





Refresh for the latest news…: As we reported earlier today, Deadpool and Wolverine crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office this weekend, a major feat and with flying colors. But hey, there’s a lot going on at the turnstiles next to the Merc with the Mouth.

It's impressive to see a female-fronted title that cost peanuts to make a big buck. Indeed, It Ends With Us, produced by Sony and Wayfarer Studios, generated $80 million in its worldwide opening. The international box office share of this film, before the arrival of many other markets, is $30 million. It still has to come in France, Germany, Colombia, Thailand, Indonesia, Italy, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Korea and Japan.

The adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel is still in its early stages, with a third of its presence overseas and word of mouth working. The film has ranked in the Top 2 in 32 markets, alongside Deadpool & Wolverine, and has been No. 1 in 12 markets.

Yes, It Ends with Us star Blake Lively is married to D&W's Ryan Reynolds, and there have been a lot of joint photoshoots recently — no one will deny that it helps both ways. We also hear that Lively was instrumental in the creation of It Ends with Us and deserves huge credit here. The studio is also getting credit for an ultimately perfect release date.

In Europe, It Ends with Us grossed $13.5 million, with the UK leading the way with $5.7 million. Latin America opened with $7.8 million, with Brazil leading the way with $3.4 million. In Mexico, the film earned $2.5 million.

In Asia Pacific, the film earned $6.6 million, with Australia leading the way with an impressive $4.7 million, followed by India with a solid $600,000. The Middle East earned $2.1 million, with the UAE earning $802,000 and Saudi Arabia $671,000.

Here are the top 5 markets to date (note the first one, it's impressive): Saudi Arabia ($23.5M), Mexico ($15.6M), UK ($15.4M), Germany ($12.7M) and France ($11.3M).

Internationally, the film is 44% bigger than The Fault in Our Stars, 50% bigger than The Girl on the Train, 62% bigger than Me Before You, 2.4 times bigger than Little Women, 2.7 times bigger than Anybody But You, and four times bigger than Where the Crawdads Sing in markets similar to current exchange rates.

Everywhere, we're seeing very strong returns: Illumination/Universal's Despicable Me 4 added $18.8 million to its international grosses during that period, bringing international grosses to $477.1 million and worldwide grosses to $807.2 million.

The top 5 markets are now: China ($50.3 million), UK ($45.2 million), Mexico ($42.1 million), Germany ($30.1 million) and France ($26.7 million).

Let's not forget that the biggest film of the year, Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2, added another $14.5 million this weekend (its 9th)… The international total is now $957.3 million for $1,593.8 million worldwide.

In the meantime,

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/08/it-ends-with-us-box-office-bake-lively-deadpool-wolverine-despicable-me-1236037254/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos