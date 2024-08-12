Thousands take to the streets across Britain to protest against far-right violence





Thousands of people responded to chants of protest to stamp out the far right by taking part in anti-racism demonstrations across Britain on a national day of protest.

Anti-fascist group Stand Up to Racism has called for demonstrations across the country, with huge crowds gathering in cities including London, Edinburgh and Cardiff on Saturday, following more than a week of far-right riots across the country.

According to Stand Up to Racism, police had been bracing for more violence since the weekend, but far-right protesters outnumbered anti-racists, with more than 50 rallies taking place across the country.

Up to 15,000 people gathered in Belfast for an anti-racism rally organised by the group United Against Racism, with protesters carrying signs with anti-racist and pro-immigrant messages and chanting: “When immigrant rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up and fight back.”

Meanwhile, thousands of people marching through Whitehall in support of refugees chanted: “Refugees are welcome here.” Stand Up to Racism estimated 5,000 people gathered at Reform UK's headquarters in Victoria, where speakers accused Nigel Farage of spreading racism.

Protests against racism in central London on Saturday (PA Wire)

Those speaking in Trafalgar Square later criticised X boss Elon Musk, as the company has come under fire recently for spreading misinformation on its social media platforms.

“We were outnumbered, but we turned things around this week,” one speaker from Stand Up to Racism told the crowd.

Samira Ali, who gave the closing speech, later said: We seem to have turned the tide. The fact that they didn't come out is a testament to our mobilization. Without our mobilization, they wouldn't have stopped.

Protesters take part in an anti-racism rally in Belfast on Saturday (PA Wire)

The group reported that hundreds, if not thousands, of anti-racism protesters were expected to gather in towns and cities across the UK, including Edinburgh, Cambridge, Glasgow, Exeter, Sheffield, Liverpool, Newcastle, Hastings, Oxford, Manchester and other parts of London, with the total number of anti-racism protesters potentially reaching tens of thousands.

Protesters held counter-demonstrations outside Holyrood in Edinburgh and in George Square in Glasgow, carrying signs and banners with slogans such as “No to racism” and “Refugees welcome: stop the far right”.

According to Stand Up to Racism, up to 3,000 people gathered in Piccadilly Gardens in Glasgow and Manchester. Up to 2,000 people gathered in Edinburgh, and 1,000 took to the streets in Liverpool and Newcastle, with small groups of far-right demonstrators turning up, the group said.

Protesters during an anti-racism demonstration organised by Stand Up to Racism in George Square, Glasgow (PA Wire)

Violent riots broke out in Liverpool last week, while in Hull, the group Stand Up to Racism reported 400 anti-racist protesters gathered on Saturday.

Wyman Bennett, co-organizer of Stand Up to Racism, said: Today shows that we can turn the tide against the far right and racists. People across the country came together, organized, marched, and sent a clear message: The far right is not welcome. We will not allow them to attack Muslims, immigrants, and refugees. Our message is one of hope, solidarity, and unity.

People protesting against the far-right outside Britain's Reform Party headquarters (AFP)

The incident follows more than a week of far-right riots that have erupted at several locations since Saturday's deadly stabbing in Southport, and attacks on hotels housing migrants in Rotherham and Tamworth.

Six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Agiar were killed in a stabbing incident at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at Heart Space on July 29.

Bebe's parents Lauren and Ben King have paid tribute to their precious daughter, who was full of joy, light and love, as they reveal their eldest daughter, Genie, survived the stabbing and praised her incredible strength and courage.

From left to right, Bebe King (6), Elsie Dot Stancombe (7) and Alice Dasilva Aguiar (9) (PA Media)

Axel Rudakubana, 18, is charged with the murder of three girls. He is also charged with attempted murder of yoga instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight other children who cannot be named for legal reasons, and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

The incident sparked far-right riots in the Merseyside town the following evening, and then violence across the country. The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) said on Saturday that 779 people had been arrested in connection with the disorder so far, with 349 already charged.

Riot police subdue protesters near a burning police vehicle after chaos broke out in Southport on July 30 (Getty)

Meanwhile, those suspected of starting the riots also appeared in court on Saturday, with scaffolder Lee James, 42, admitting possessing a knuckleduster at the Southampton protest.

Lucy Connolly, 41, partner of Conservative West Northamptonshire MP Raymond Connolly, has been remanded in custody after being charged with inciting racial hatred in connection with a social media message calling for attacks on refugees.

Following Saturday’s anti-racist protest, Stand Up to Racism co-organizer Sabby Dhalu said: We’ve defeated fascists and racist movements before. We’ll defeat them again. But there’s no room for complacency. We’ve seen fascist riots for more than a week. We’re going to keep mobilizing until we defeat these racist, fascist street thugs.

