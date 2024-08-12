



The aftermath of recent violence in England and Northern Ireland will reverberate for years to come and make rebuilding the justice system more difficult, a British cabinet minister has warned.

Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood said problems inherited from the Conservatives, including a 68,000-case backlog at the Crown Court and overcrowding in prisons, were making it harder to tackle the unrest.

She warned on Sunday that the aftermath of the riots would hamper the new Labor government's efforts to tackle long-term challenges within the courts and prison systems.

The effects of this chaotic period will last for months and years to come, Mahmoud said in an Observer newspaper article.

But she vowed that many more criminals involved in the recent riots could face years in prison after the first convictions were handed down last week.

From September, the government will begin releasing some prisoners who have reached 40 per cent of their sentences in a bid to ease prison overcrowding, a move that goes further than other early release measures taken by the previous Conservative government.

On Sunday, Attorney General Stephen Parkinson echoed Mahmoud's comments, saying hundreds of further charges were expected in the coming weeks as police launched a new round of investigations into the suspects.

He raised the possibility of being convicted for the first time on rioting charges, saying in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper that a more serious charge with a harsher penalty would be applied.

Prosecutors have so far charged about 350 people with crimes including violent disorder, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, but have not yet charged people with rioting, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years and requires proof that 12 or more people participated in the disorder with a common purpose.

Parkinson said more police work would inevitably be needed to sort out the cases.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds: The barbaric act is likely to have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to shop fronts and stock. Maja Smiejkowska/PA

As the riots draw attention to the threat to physical infrastructure, the government has urged insurers to respond quickly to claims and provide as much support as possible to affected businesses.

Commerce Secretary Jonathan Reynolds warned the barbaric act could have caused thousands of pounds of damage to shop fronts and stock.

In a letter to Hannah Gurga, director general of the Insurers' Association of Britain, he said resolving claims quickly would avoid further delays in businesses resuming operations and continuing to provide services to communities.

The ABI said insurers understand that this is an incredibly stressful time for people affected by violent disorder. They added that physical damage to homes or businesses is covered as standard in most insurance policies, and that most comprehensive auto insurance policies also include coverage for auto damage.

Ministers are also reviewing preventive measures to prevent future riots, as well as plans to reform school curricula to improve students' ability to identify extremist content and false claims online.

Several children were involved in the recent riots, which resulted in a 13-year-old youth being charged with assault.

The riots were sparked by false claims that the man believed to have stabbed three children to death in Southport was a Muslim who had moved to Britain.

The perpetrator, Axel Rudakubana, who is charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder, was not Muslim and was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told the Telegraph newspaper that children as young as five would be given a weapon to combat vicious conspiracy theories by developing critical thinking skills.

