US orders Mideast submarine, carrier strike group to sail faster | Military News





The move comes amid concerns over Iran's response to the assassinations of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a missile submarine to be sent to the Middle East and the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to move more quickly to the area.

The order issued Sunday night followed a phone call between Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, amid rising tensions over the killings of senior Hamas and Iran-backed Hezbollah officials.

Austin reiterated the United States' commitment to take all possible measures to defend Israel and noted the strengthening of the posture and capabilities of U.S. military forces throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The USS Georgia, a nuclear-powered submarine, was already in the Mediterranean Sea in July, according to a U.S. military social media post, but it is rare for the United States to publicly announce the deployment of a submarine.

The Abraham Lincoln is in the Asia-Pacific region and has already been ordered to the Middle East to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group, which is expected to begin returning home.

Last week, Austin announced that it is expected to arrive in the region by the end of the month. The aircraft carrier has F-35 and F/A-18 fighter jets on board.

The US military had previously announced it would deploy additional fighter jets and warships to the Middle East as Washington seeks to bolster Israeli defenses against a possible attack from Iran.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, the group that controls Gaza and is backed by Iran, was assassinated in Tehran on July 31. Iran blamed Israel and vowed to retaliate. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the assassination.

Haniyeh's assassination came the same week as that of Fuad Shukr, the top military commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, who was killed in an Israeli attack on Beirut, raising fears that the Gaza conflict could spiral into a regional war.

The US announcement comes a day after at least 90 people were killed and nearly 50 injured in an Israeli attack on a school converted into a shelter in Gaza, Palestinian health officials said.

The Pentagon added that Austin and Gallant also discussed the importance of limiting harm to civilians, progress toward a cease-fire and the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Nearly 40,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its war on Gaza last October, after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in the attack on Israel and more than 200 people were captured by Hamas.

Washington and other allies have renewed efforts toward a ceasefire.

Hamas said on Sunday that the United States, Qatar and Egypt should submit a plan to implement the ceasefire proposal presented in May by US President Joe Biden, rather than holding new rounds of negotiations and discussing new proposals for Gaza.

