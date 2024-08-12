Britain could see its hottest day of the year today, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for thunderstorms. | UK News





Temperatures could soar to 35 degrees Celsius in some areas today, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures rose across much of the country on Sunday due to warm European air, with the Met Office predicting highs of 34 to 35 degrees Celsius on Monday.

“It's going to be hot,” said Craig Snell, a weather forecaster with the National Weather Service.

“The weather is expected to be very uncomfortable across central and eastern England due to very high humidity.

“Other parts of the country will remain warm and wet, but the hottest weather will be in central and eastern England.”

It came despite the Met Office issuing two yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms across parts of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

London, East Anglia and the home regions are expected to experience the warmest weather, with London reaching 33 degrees, Manchester 26 degrees and Edinburgh 21 degrees.

The hottest day so far in 2024 was July 19, when central London recorded a high of 31.9C.

A yellow heat health alert has been issued.

Last week, forecasters predicted that the remnants of Storm Debbie in the US could affect the UK's weather as the system shifts the jet stream, bringing hot weather.

The Health and Safety Executive said a yellow fever health alert was in place for the East and West Midlands, East England, South East, West, North West and London until Wednesday morning.

The warning suggests that hot weather may have minimal impacts on health and social wellbeing.

The weather service also advised people to keep their curtains closed during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water.

A weather warning has been issued.

But not everyone across the UK will experience such harsh weather, with two separate warnings for the storm in place.

Image: Photo: Met Office

Drivers are warned to expect “frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and brief periods of strong winds” which could cause road spray and some road closures during the early morning rush hour.

The warning for northern England and Scotland remains in effect until 1pm on Monday, while the warning for Northern Ireland remains in effect until 7am.

Things could be 'bad'

“The thunderstorms are already starting to move towards the Republic of Ireland,” Mr Snell said late on Sunday evening.

“It will start moving towards Northern Ireland late this evening, then move into Scotland and northern England overnight, and will become stronger tomorrow.

“It could potentially be pretty bad there.”

Temperatures are expected to get colder from Tuesday to Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Agency, hot weather is not considered a heat wave because temperatures must exceed a certain threshold for three consecutive days to meet the criteria.

Temperatures are unlikely to exceed the 40.3C recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on 19 July 2022, the highest temperature on record in the UK.

